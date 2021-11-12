Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Kia Teases Concept EV9 – A Manifestation Of Its Vision As A Sustainable Mobility Solutions Provider

Friday, 12 November 2021, 5:52 am
Press Release: Kia New Zealand

  • Kia Concept EV9 hints at an exciting ideation for its next all-electric SUV
  • Bold exterior highlights Kia’s pioneering electric vehicle design language
  • Interior images show state-of-the-art tech, including an adaptive and smart lounge space
  • Kia Concept EV9 set for global debut at AutoMobility LA on November 17

Kia today revealed the first official images of the Kia Concept EV9, an all-electric SUV concept that embodies the company’s commitment to become a sustainable mobility solutions provider.

Following the launch of EV6, the Kia Concept EV9 is an intriguing glimpse into the future direction of the all-electric SUV, combining progressive design, state-of-the-art tech, and an advanced all-electric powertrain in one pioneering package.

The first visuals of the concept SUV show an ultramodern exterior design, the schematics of which hint at a contemporary recreational treatment that’s brought to the fore by an upright and capable stylistic stance.

The renderings illustrate a highly conceptual cabin that has been honed to give the driver and passengers a light, flexible and adaptive interior space as the experience of the journey evolves. A stunning interactive ultra-wide display and a radical new take on the traditional steering wheel are just two of the standout interior features.

The Kia Concept EV9 preview images have been revealed ahead of AutoMobility LA, which starts next week. Kia will unveil its all-new electrifying take on the SUV form at 11:15 a.m. (PST) on November 17 at the LA Convention Center (NZ Time: 8.15am, Thursday November 18).

About Kia New Zealand

Kia (www.kia.co.nz) is a global mobility brand with a vision to create sustainable mobility solutions for consumers, communities, and societies around the world. Founded in 1944, Kia has been providing mobility solutions for more than 75 years. With 52,000 employees worldwide, a presence in more than 190 markets, and manufacturing facilities in six countries, the company today sells around three million vehicles a year. Kia New Zealand manages the New Zealand operation from its Auckland headquarters, selling and servicing high quality, class-leading vehicles through a network of 31 dealers nationwide. Kia is spearheading the popularisation of electrified and battery electric vehicles and developing a growing range of mobility services, encouraging millions of people around the world to explore the best ways of getting around. The company's brand slogan – ‘Movement that inspires’ – reflects Kia’s commitment to inspire consumers through its products and services.

