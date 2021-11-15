Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Rise In Online Scams Costs Millions; Together Let’s Fight Scams

Monday, 15 November 2021, 9:08 am
Press Release: Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment

Scams online increased sharply as New Zealanders spent more time on the internet. This Fraud Awareness Week (14 - 20 November), the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment’s (MBIE) Consumer Protection team is urging people to protect one another by talking about scams, sharing stories and reporting scams when they see them.

Online scams and fraud cost people $4.5 million in 2020/21 financial year, according to CERT NZ. More than one in five reports (22 per cent) responded to by CERT NZ in the year to 30 June 2021 were scams and frauds. The majority of these were fraudulent online sales, but also included relationship fraud.

MBIE Consumer Protection National Manager Simon Gallagher says more people being online due to COVID-19 and lockdowns has provided cyber criminals with an opportunity to groom, defraud and exploit with more sophisticated scams, which are becoming harder to spot. Consumers are more vulnerable and more at risk than ever before.”

“By working together and reporting scams, people can help others to avoid being scammed.”

“While it is natural to feel some hurt or shame in falling prey to online scammers, it’s important to remember that these are sophisticated systems designed to build your trust. One of the best tools we have to combat them is people reporting them when they happen, to the financial provider, agency, or business, and to the police,” says Mr Gallagher.

CERT NZ Director Rob Pope says New Zealanders can avoid scams by being wary of ‘too good to be true’ deals, and not giving personal information to unknown sources.

“Keeping your personal information private is one of the key things people can do to stay safe from online scams. Keeping your personal accounts locked down with long, strong passwords and two-factor authentication is another good way people can keep their data away from cyber criminals,” says Mr Pope.

CERT NZ has also noticed an increase in scam calls from people offering technical help in 2021.

“If you’re ever in doubt about the authenticity of a phone call offering support for your laptop or mobile device, it’s best to hang up and contact the organisation directly via the information on their website,” Mr Pope says.

Scams can be reported to Netsafe, CERT NZ, NZ Police, the Department of Internal Affairs and individual telecommunication agencies.

Visit the Fraud Awareness Week 2021 page to find out the steps to take and who to reach for help.

https://www.consumerprotection.govt.nz/general-help/scamwatch/fraud-awareness-week-2021

