2021 TVNZ-NZ Marketing Awards Goes Virtual

Join us for an Awards Showcase on December 2.

It’s with very heavy hearts that organisers of the 2021 TVNZ-NZ Marketing Awards, NZ Marketing magazine and Marketing Association, have made the tough decision not to go ahead with an in-person Awards Night on December 2, as planned.

Due to Covid-19 health concerns and restrictions, it is unlikely that we will be able to host a safe, in-person event on this date. The Event Partners, however, are still committed to celebrating the exceptional marketing initiatives and individuals who have been recognised as finalists.

The Awards – now in its 30th year – will therefore go ahead as an ‘Awards Showcase’ on December 2. The virtual event will be streamed via NZ Marketing Awards - New Zealand Marketing Magazine, at 12pm, and will be supported with live blogging on the Marketing Associations Facebook and Instagram channels.

“Many of our finalist will be looking forward to celebrating a win as a particularly challenging year comes to a close. As organisers, we feel a well-packaged virtual event is the best opportunity for this in the current environment. The virtual Showcase presentation of winners will allow our marketing community to come together virtually as we celebrate our collective successes over the past 18 months,” says David Nothling-Demmer, Editor of NZ Marketing magazine.

This year’s Finalists represent an impressive 70+ brands, with 2degrees, ASB, Burger King, NZME, Toyota, Woolworths NZ, DB Breweries, Lion, Electric Kiwi, Mitre 10 and J.H Whittaker's & Son's amongst those receiving two or more nods from the judges. The complete list of Finalists can be found here.

“We are so disappointed that we cannot finish the year with a fantastic celebration of the best of the best of New Zealand Marketers,” says John Miles, CEO of NZ Marketing Association. “However, we will now be able to take the awards ceremony to all New Zealanders who will be able to see who has been judged the best marketers in the country. Pull your team together virtually for a champagne lunch and celebrate with the winners on the 2nd!”

All information pertaining to the Awards, including: accessing the virtual Showcase, a list of categories, details on the judging process and FAQs can be found via the NZ Marketing website, here.

The 2021 TVNZ-NZ Marketing Awards are proudly brought to you by Premier Sponsor TVNZ, Category Sponsors NZME, oOh!media, The Radio Bureau, ThinkTV, One Picture, ReachMedia, ICG Media and The Pond.

About NZ Marketing

NZ Marketing magazine provides essential marketing intelligence through its highly practical editorial stance and in-depth examination of the latest marketing trends. This has earned the magazine a reputation for contributing to the lifting of marketing standards in New Zealand. Through its print publication and website, its mission is a simple one: to help marketers excel in their careers.

Publishing quarterly, the NZ Marketing team is skilled and creative when it comes to bringing high-quality, investigative editorial and commercial content alive across multiple mediums – digital, social and events – providing its audience with the insight and expertise they need to make decisions and drive the industry forward. nzmarketingmag.co.nz

About Marketing Association

The Marketing Association is the only New Zealand industry body dedicated to marketing with a defined purpose to helping marketers be Brilliant (and these awards reflect how brilliant NZ marketers can be!) through a connected marketing community and world-class education and inspiration. As a membership body, the Marketing Association’s role is to help our 7,500+ members develop, connect and have a voice.

The Marketing Association works tirelessly to have marketing seen as a success driver for organisations of all shapes and sizes. MA members are facing complexity and pace in their operating environments and the MA partners with them throughout their marketing career to help them keep ahead. marketing.org.nz

