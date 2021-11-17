Eventfinda First To Integrate My Vaccine Pass And Ticketing

Eventfinda is the first New Zealand ticketing provider to integrate with the Ministry of Health's My Vaccine Pass for proof of vaccination when attending events.

With new requirements for ticketholders to provide their proof of vaccination at many events, Eventfinda has updated its systems to make this process easier for the industry and those attending events.

Ticketholders using the Eventfinda platform upload their My Vaccine Pass to their My Eventfinda account or add it during the ticket purchasing process. This will automatically allocate their Vaccine Pass to their tickets.

“There’ll be many events people can’t attend without proof of vaccination provided by the Ministry of Health. We wanted to make the verification process as streamlined as possible for venues and promoters, as well as ticketholders.” James McGlinn – CEO, Eventfinda

My Vaccine Passes will be available shortly through My Covid Record from the Ministry of Health. They’re a QR code to be shown anywhere proof of vaccination against Covid-19 is required. Eventfinda has integrated verification of My Vaccine Passes into Eventfinda so ticketholders can purchase tickets and prove their vaccination status at the same time. Read more about My Covid Record here.

How Eventfinda's integration with My Vaccine Pass works:

Ticketholders can upload their My Vaccine Pass (PDF, photo or screenshot) into their My Eventfinda account from today.

An update to Eventfinda's Mobile Ticket Scanning apps for iOS and Android will be available for promoters and venues from next week.

Ticketholders will then have the option to add My Covid Passes to tickets at the time of purchase or via their My Eventfinda account.

Eventfinda scanning apps will verify both Eventfinda tickets and My Vaccine Passes by scanning a single code on event day.

Eventfinda apps will also verify printed or mobile My Vaccine Pass codes presented separately to tickets.

