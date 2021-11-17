North American Mazda CX-50 Crossover SUV World Premiere

Mazda's new core model, made in the USA for the North American market

TOKYO, Nov 16, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Mazda North American Operations today premiered the Mazda CX-50 crossover SUV soon to be released for the North American market.

The CX-50 is a crossover SUV that will be added to our North American lineup to meet the needs of local customers, especially those in the U.S., who look for an SUV-like presence and off-road performance in their vehicle. It is also a core model that will support Mazda's operations in the U.S., a major market for the company, and will be the first model to be produced at Mazda Toyota Manufacturing U.S.A., Inc., a joint venture factory between Mazda and Toyota, in Huntsville, AL, when production starts in January 2022.

Blending Kodo design's elegance and quality with the power and sturdy functionality expected of an SUV, the CX-50 is a crossover SUV with an outdoor-capable presence that respectfully interacts with the surroundings. With a ground clearance that provides a sense of security when driving off-road, the model also offers ideal vehicle height and length for easily loading and securing common outdoor equipment, a user-friendly trunk space and a Panorama Sunroof, all for customers to enjoy the great outdoors even more. The model offers a choice between a turbo-charged 2.5-liter gasoline engine, Skyactiv-G 2.5T, or a 2.5-liter gasoline engine, Skyactiv-G 2.5, for the powertrain, in combination with i-Activ AWD as a standard feature for all model grades. Furthermore, thanks to the high level of control provided by Mazda Intelligent Drive Select on a variety of road surfaces, the CX-50 will provide a safe and secure driving experience that maintains on-road Jinba-ittai. In addition, a hybrid version of the model will also be introduced in the coming years.

"The CX-50 is the first vehicle to be manufactured at our new Mazda Toyota Manufacturing plant in the U.S. and meets the needs of customers mainly from the U.S., showing our strong commitment to the North American market," said Jeffrey H. Guyton, Mazda's Senior Managing Executive Officer, Oversight of Operations in North America; President and CEO, Mazda Motor of America, Inc. (Mazda North American Operations). "It would be our pleasure if we can further deepen our special connection with customers via this model."

