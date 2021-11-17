Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

North American Mazda CX-50 Crossover SUV World Premiere

Wednesday, 17 November 2021, 7:57 am
Press Release: JCN Newswire

Mazda's new core model, made in the USA for the North American market

TOKYO, Nov 16, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Mazda North American Operations today premiered the Mazda CX-50 crossover SUV soon to be released for the North American market.

The CX-50 is a crossover SUV that will be added to our North American lineup to meet the needs of local customers, especially those in the U.S., who look for an SUV-like presence and off-road performance in their vehicle. It is also a core model that will support Mazda's operations in the U.S., a major market for the company, and will be the first model to be produced at Mazda Toyota Manufacturing U.S.A., Inc., a joint venture factory between Mazda and Toyota, in Huntsville, AL, when production starts in January 2022.

Blending Kodo design's elegance and quality with the power and sturdy functionality expected of an SUV, the CX-50 is a crossover SUV with an outdoor-capable presence that respectfully interacts with the surroundings. With a ground clearance that provides a sense of security when driving off-road, the model also offers ideal vehicle height and length for easily loading and securing common outdoor equipment, a user-friendly trunk space and a Panorama Sunroof, all for customers to enjoy the great outdoors even more. The model offers a choice between a turbo-charged 2.5-liter gasoline engine, Skyactiv-G 2.5T, or a 2.5-liter gasoline engine, Skyactiv-G 2.5, for the powertrain, in combination with i-Activ AWD as a standard feature for all model grades. Furthermore, thanks to the high level of control provided by Mazda Intelligent Drive Select on a variety of road surfaces, the CX-50 will provide a safe and secure driving experience that maintains on-road Jinba-ittai. In addition, a hybrid version of the model will also be introduced in the coming years.

"The CX-50 is the first vehicle to be manufactured at our new Mazda Toyota Manufacturing plant in the U.S. and meets the needs of customers mainly from the U.S., showing our strong commitment to the North American market," said Jeffrey H. Guyton, Mazda's Senior Managing Executive Officer, Oversight of Operations in North America; President and CEO, Mazda Motor of America, Inc. (Mazda North American Operations). "It would be our pleasure if we can further deepen our special connection with customers via this model."

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from JCN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Tower: Releases New Tool Revealing Kiwis’ Residential Flood Risks
Tower has invested in detailed modelling showing the risk of flooding from rivers and rain for residential addresses across New Zealand. As of today, Tower is sharing flood risk ratings with all New Zealanders and using its data to better match flood premiums to risk... More>>


Reserve Bank of New Zealand: Chief Economist And MPC Member Departing After 25 Years

The Reserve Bank’s Head of Economics and Chief Economist, Yuong Ha, who is also an inaugural member of the Monetary Policy Committee will leave next year after 25 years with RBNZ. Mr Ha, who has been with the RBNZ since 1997, and is an internal member of the Monetary Policy Committee, will leave both roles next year... More>>

Commissioner For The Environment: Turning Back A Silent Invasion
Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment, Simon Upton, is calling for the Government to lift its game in protecting native ecosystems from the thousands of exotic plants spreading throughout Aotearoa New Zealand... More>>


Napier Port: Reports Record Revenue And Earnings

Napier Port (NZX.NPH) today reports record revenue and earnings for the financial year ended 30 September 2021, as the resilience and diversity of its trade portfolio continues to mitigate the effect of container shipping disruptions and the absence of cruise ship visits caused by the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic... More>>


Statistics NZ: Annual Net Migration Lowest Since 2012
The provisional net migration gain of 800 people in the year ended September 2021 is the lowest for a September year since 2012, Stats NZ said today. “This latest gain is well down from the record net migration gain of 92,000 in the March 2020 year,” population indicators manager Tehseen Islam said... More>>

Energy: Infratil Performs Strongly With Half Year Profit Buoyed By Tilt Sale
Infratil Limited today announced a Net Parent Surplus from Continuing Operations of $1.086 billion, for the six months ended 30 September 2021, which is the largest net surplus that Infratil has recorded in its 27-year history... More>>



Statistics: Food Prices Fall For First Time Since February
Food prices fell 0.9 percent in October 2021 compared with September 2021, mainly influenced by lower prices for fruit and vegetables, non-alcoholic beverages, and meat, poultry, and fish, Stats NZ said today... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 