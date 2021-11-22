Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Māori Fintech Awarded International Security Certification

Monday, 22 November 2021, 9:52 am
Press Release: BlinkPay

He iti hoki te mokoroa nāna i kakati te kahikatea

Blink Pay has been awarded ISO 27001 Security certification, making it the first Māori fintech to achieve this internationally recognised award.

ISO 27001 is a comprehensive and widely recognised ‘gold standard’ for information security management systems. The certification is rapidly becoming a foundational requirement for businesses who want to offer enterprise grade technology services throughout the world.

Says CEO and Founder Daniel Karehana “We are delighted to be certified for ISO 27001. This is the culmination of lot of hard work by our team and it positions us well to be one of the first companies to securely provide services in the emerging New Zealand open banking industry.”

Notes Karehana, “New Zealand is on the brink of an open data revolution and is following the direction set internationally. Open banking will enable the sharing of account data and making payments through new industry APIs. What’s unfolding will eventually go further than banking, into other sectors like telco and energy, and will be driven by the new Customer Data Right legislation being designed by the government right now. Central to this, is the security of our customers’ data. It is, and will always be, our first priority. We have designed our processes to ensure this. Our ISO 27001 certification reflects our commitment and ability to securely protect our customers' and partners' data and information to the highest standards.”

BlinkPay Global Group Ltd is a leading NZ open banking gateway. It is one of the first Māori-owned and managed financial technology businesses to be involved in this sector.

BlinkPay is at the forefront of developing payment services in NZ for open banking, which has been adopted in a number of countries and is delivering innovations in payments and services that utilise customer financial data.

If you'd like to get in touch for a kōrero, please email us: contact@blinkpay.co.nz

