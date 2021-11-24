Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Employers Must Be Proactive Ahead Of Vaccine Mandate Deadline

Wednesday, 24 November 2021, 9:39 am
Press Release: Employsure

Businesses that use My Vaccine Passes to operate must ensure all workers are vaccinated or risk heavy fines - under the Government’s new traffic light system.

Workers covered by the My Vaccine Pass mandate need to have their first COVID-19 jab by 3 December and be fully vaccinated by 17 January 2022. The mandate applies to those working in industries such as hospitality and events, as well as those who work in close contact businesses such as hairdressers or gyms.

Employers are rightfully concerned, and this concern is reflected in figures from Employsure’s advice line for business owners. Vaccine-related calls surged a further 187% in October over September, as employers continue to struggle with the rules around vaccine mandates, as well as keeping their workplaces safe.

With the deadline for the first jab less than two weeks away, affected employers have now been put in a tricky situation where some delicate conversations will need to be had with workers - particularly those who refuse to get vaccinated.

“The situation is a double-edged sword for employers who are now being told to choose between their business and their workers,” said Employsure employment relations specialist Maddie McKenzie.

“Those businesses that opt in or are required to use the vaccine passes, but fail to enforce them, could face fines up to $15,000. However, those who let go of unvaccinated workers without following a fair and reasonable process could face unnecessary claims simply for following Government orders.

“While many of the cases may be dismissed due to there being a legislation requiring the employee to be vaccinated against a particular disease in order to work in a specific field, it’s the mental stress and the heartache associated with the mandates that are going to hit employers the hardest, after nearly two years of disruptions.

“Businesses do, however, have a duty under health and safety legislation to ensure, so far as is reasonably practicable, the health and safety of workers and others in the workplace. Affected employers will have to put their business and the safety of their workplace first and ensure all workers are vaccinated, or be hit with fines that most will not be able to afford.”

While some worksites may be at higher risk than others, it shouldn’t stop employers in lower risk settings from keeping track of which employees have been vaccinated if employees are willing to discuss this information. Employee management software like BrightHR’s Vacctrak feature allows employers to monitor who is fully, partially, or not vaccinated against COVID-19 in the workplace.

If a public health direction requires a particular employee to be vaccinated, then it is reasonable for a business to enforce this (subject to any exemptions included in the public health order, for example for workers who are unable to be vaccinated on medical grounds).

Businesses should check the Government’s websites here and here for information about current public health directions, to determine if any public health directions apply to them and require an employee to be vaccinated.

A full process must still be followed, including fully consulting with the employee about why they are not being vaccinated, and consideration of any redeployment opportunities.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Employsure on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

KiwiRail: Chief Executive Steps Down
Greg Miller has resigned as Group Chief Executive of KiwiRail, with his resignation effective immediately, KiwiRail Acting Chair Sue McCormack says. Mr Miller advised that recent and sustained allegations in the media, while rejected by him, have become such a distraction that he has decided that it was in the best interest of him, his family and KiwiRail to step down, Ms McCormack says... More>>




Rail And Maritime Transport Union: Strike Notices Announced For National Rail Stoppage

Strike action by rail workers is set to paralyse KiwiRail operations next month, affecting both rail and ferry transport. Rail and Maritime Transport Union General Secretary Wayne Butson says the Union has served KiwiRail two separate strike notices at the same time this morning... More>>

Predator Free 2050: Announces Funding For Genetics Research Into Possums
Predator Free 2050 Limited (PF2050 Ltd) has partnered with the University of Otago to support a research team investigating new genetic technologies that could help eradicate possums from Aotearoa New Zealand by 2050... More>>

ALSO:

NZ Skeptics Society: Announce Their 2021 Awards, And Dr Simon Thornley Wins The Bent Spoon

Every year the New Zealand Skeptics presents its awards to people and organisations who have impressed us or dismayed us, and this year it’s been hard to pick our winners because there have been so many choices!.. More>>



REINZ: Sales Volumes Leveling Out
Data released today by the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) shows there were 44 fewer lifestyle property sales (-2.6%) for the three months ended October 2021 than for the three months ended September 2021... More>>


BNZ: Auckland Retail Card Spending Bounces Back In Step Two
Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) card spending data released today shows one week of retail therapy at Alert Level 3 Step 2 has been enough to raise card spending in Auckland to levels greater than before the Delta lockdown... More>>


Statistics: Producer Prices Increase
Producer prices increased more in the year ended September 2021 than in any other year for more than a decade, Stats NZ said today.In the year ended September 2021, prices received by producers increased 6.2 percent, and prices paid by producers increased 7.0 percent... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 