Christchurch Wins Bid To Host Asia Pacific Seed Congress In 2023

Christchurch was announced by the Asia Pacific Seed Association (APSA) as the host of the next international Congress to he held in 2023.

The seed trade event is set to take place in Christchurch in 2023 at the Te Pae convention centre.

In a statement, NZ Grain & Seed Trade Association general manager said the overnight news was a landmark win for Christchurch. It’s a huge confidence booster for the NZ seed trade.

“Having the Congress in NZ for the first time will create a significant impact and visibility for the industry while providing new trade opportunities in the Asia Pacific region, including China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines, Vietnam, and Indonesia,” said Mr Hales.

Mr Chin thanked the APSA committee for the opportunity for Christchurch.

“This is the beginning of an exciting two-year journey where we will continue the growth of our industry across Asia and globally and showcase our country to the world.

Before deciding on Christchurch, APSA members received and considered hosting proposals from Australia, India, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

