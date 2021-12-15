Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Celebrating Scania’s Charity Partners

Wednesday, 15 December 2021, 11:52 am
Press Release: Scania New Zealand

We love our trucks and our drivers… and our charity partners!

Scania New Zealand is incredibly proud to support our four charity partners for the wonderful work and service they do to make New Zealand a better, safer and healthier place to live.

Christmas is a special time for giving, but our charities - Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust, St John, Sustainable Coastlines and The Key to Life - do that all day, every day.

2021 has taken a lot out of everyone, so Scania is delighted to be giving a little extra to those who give the most.

“Our charity partners are a very important part of our Scania family,” says Scania New Zealand managing director, Rafael Alvarenga.

“Supporting them is a meaningful way for us to be able to give back to our communities.

“Have a safe and relaxing festive season and on behalf of Scania New Zealand we wish you and your family all the best for 2022.”

Scania New Zealand’s charity partners:

Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust

Provides a professional, efficient, emergency air ambulance, search and rescue service and is staffed full-time by a highly experienced flight crew consisting of pilots, paramedics and crewmen.

St John

St John New Zealand is a charitable organisation providing healthcare services to the New Zealand public. The organisation provides ambulance services throughout New Zealand, as well as certain other health services.

Sustainable Coastlines

A multi award winning New Zealand charity run by a team of hard-working staff and a network of passionate volunteers and collaborators. Their mission is to enable people to look after the coastlines and waterways they love. They coordinate and support large-scale coastal clean-up events, educational programs, public awareness campaigns and riparian planting projects.

The Key to Life

KTL began as The Nutters Club in 2010 but transformed into The Key to Life Charitable Trust in 2012. The focus for Mike King shifted to helping young people, and travels the country all year round sharing his journey of being a kid with low self-esteem, shifting into addiction and depression. Through open conversation with young people and their communities, Mike and the team work to normalise what is deemed 'abnormal' by current societal standards.

