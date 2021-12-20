Fruit Exports Dominated By Gold Kiwifruit





DoC: Makes Marine Species And Habitat Maps Accessible For Everybody

The Department of Conservation has made public more than 300 marine data layers and an interactive map tool to visualise, analyse, and download them...





Westpac: McDermott Miller Consumer Confidence, December Quarter 2021

The Westpac McDermott Miller Consumer Confidence Index took another step down in December, dropping 3.6 points to a level of 99.1. An index number below 100 indicates that there are more New Zealanders who are pessimistic about the economic environment than there are those who are optimistic...

ComCom: Consumer Complaints Continue To Add Value

The latest snapshot of consumer complaints to the Commerce Commission shows little variation in the number of complaints, down just 22 from 9,892 in the year to 30 June 2020 to 9,870 in the year to 30 June 2021...




