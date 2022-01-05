Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Year Retail Spending Continues Strong Pre-Christmas Growth Pattern

Wednesday, 5 January 2022, 6:07 pm
Press Release: Worldline

End-of-year sales and New Year’s Eve celebrations continued to motivate Kiwi shoppers to spend up at core retailers in the final week of 2021 and the first days of 2022, lifting spending for the period above levels seen in the past two years.

Spending through core retail merchants (excluding hospitality) in Worldline NZ’s payments network reached $696m over the seven-day period ending Tuesday, 4 January, following the traditional New Year’s sales. This is up 7% on the same seven days recorded 12 months earlier and up 13% on the pre-Covid levels of 2019/20.

Figure 1: All Cards daily NZ underlying* spending through Worldline for NZ core retail merchants excluding hospitality in 7 days ending 4 January (* Underlying excludes large clients moving to or from Worldline)

Spending on New Year’s Eve (31 December) specifically in 2021 through this core retail merchant group was $140m nationally, up 9% on New Year’s Eve in 2020.

This New Year’s Eve spend included $16m processed through Liquor retailing merchants (excluding liquor spending through supermarkets), which was up 13% on 2020.

Overall, spending at Liquor merchants on New Year’s Eve 2021 was higher than 2020 across all Worldline NZ-defined regions, except Gisborne and West Coast.

As was reported by Worldline NZ the day after Boxing Day, spending at core retail merchants nationwide in the critical pre-Christmas period of 2021 was up 6.9% on 2020 – a new record for this merchant group within Worldline NZ’s payments network.

The final week of spending for 2021 provided a strong end to a year that was notable for lockdowns and travel restrictions across borders around New Zealand’s largest city of Auckland.

Across the nation, annual spending growth was highest in Taranaki (+17%) and lowest in Gisborne (-3%). Noticeably spending in Gisborne over these seven days, which included the New Year’s Eve long weekend, was also below that of 2019/20 (-3%). Elsewhere, spending was above 2019/20 levels, although it should be noted that Northland figures have not been separated from Auckland in this data. (Auckland and Northland began operating at different settings on the Traffic Light system under the new COVID-19 Protection Framework as of 30 December 2021.)

WORLDLINE All Cards underlying* spending for CORE RETAIL less HOSPITALITY merchants for 7 days ending 4 January 2022
 ValueUnderlying*Underlying*
Regiontransactions $millionsAnnual % change on 2020/21Annual % change on 2019/20
Auckland/Northland242.97%14%
Waikato63.11%12%
BOP57.611%15%
Gisborne7.8-4%-3%
Taranaki16.717%26%
Hawke's Bay25.09%14%
Wanganui8.913%24%
Palmerston North20.712%24%
Wairarapa9.812%19%
Wellington61.67%14%
Nelson16.14%2%
Marlborough10.24%5%
West Coast5.911%14%
Canterbury70.411%13%
South Canterbury10.69%9%
Otago43.66%8%
Southland15.39%8%
New Zealand696.57%13%

Figure 2: All Cards NZ annual underlying* spending growth through Worldline in 7 days ending 4 January for regional core retail excluding hospitality merchants (* Underlying excludes large clients moving to or from Worldline)

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Worldline on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


The Warehouse: Kiwis Have Christmas ‘all Wrapped Up’ With Almost 3 Million Metres Of Christmas Paper To Cover The Length Of NZ
The Warehouse has uncovered what great valued gifts may be under the tree this year after revealing what items have been flying off the shelves in the last seven weeks up to Christmas – and it’s not just your classic socks for Dad... More>>


Air New Zealand: International Border Re-opening Delay Results In Flight Cancellations
Following the New Zealand government’s announcement delaying the start of non-MIQ travel, Air New Zealand will cancel around 120 services through to the end of February... More>>


DoC: Makes Marine Species And Habitat Maps Accessible For Everybody
The Department of Conservation has made public more than 300 marine data layers and an interactive map tool to visualise, analyse, and download them... More>>



ComCom: Statement Of Issues Released For Ampol / Z Clearance Application
The Commerce Commission has published a statement of issues relating to an application from Ampol Limited (Ampol) seeking clearance to acquire 100% of the shares in Z Energy Limited (Z), subject to an undertaking from Ampol to sell its Gull business either by a trade sale or an IPO... More>>

Kea Aerospace: Achieves Longest Endurance UAV Flight In New Zealand

On Sunday 19th December Kea Aerospace has recorded the longest known flight for an unmanned aircraft in New Zealand, in an electric-powered flight above Kaitōrete, near Christchurch... More>>


Commerce Commission: Files Proceedings Against Alleged International Freight Forwarding Cartels
The Commerce Commission has filed civil proceedings in the High Court against two international freight forwarding companies, Mondiale Freight Services Limited (Mondiale) and Oceanbridge Shipping Limited (Oceanbridge), and four individuals associated with the companies, alleging each company entered into and gave effect to cartel agreements... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 