Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Eagle Protect, With Offices In NZ And The US, Has Been Named A Winner Of The Annual Global Real Leaders Impact Awards

Thursday, 13 January 2022, 6:36 am
Press Release: Make Lemonade

The annual awards recognise the world’s top impact companies who are leading the way in business as a force for good.

The judges selected 200 companies globally based on issues such as impact and business growth. Eagle Protect came in at 100, in their section alongside companies such as CVS, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson to name a few. Multinational dairy company Danone was in first place with Tesla second.

Eagle Protect, the world’s only glove and clothing supplier to be B Corp certified, was found to be deserving of this honour by demonstrating best practices as an industry leader in reducing the company’s customer and environmental impact.

Winning the Real Leaders Impact Award is further proof of the company’s successful effort to instil a culture of sustainable and impactful business practices, chief executive Steve Ardagh says.

The judges were impressed with Eagle Project’s protective glove quality and sourcing standards. The global ranking of positive impact companies are at the forefront of driving social impact in major sectors of the economy.

The top 200 companies have a new vision of what the world should look like and who should benefit.

Ardagh, originally from Christchurch, says his company has been raising awareness of the risks associated with disposable gloves for 15 years and this has been amplified since the covid pandemic began.

“We are very excited to be amongst such iconic brands and take our spot in the middle of this group. There are many things we do to protect our customers and users. For one, we ensure our sourcing is ethical and responsible, and not from factories that employ forced labour or have poor labour practice.

“Over the last few years, the US Customs and Border Protection has banned imports from half a dozen major glove manufacturers, including the largest glove maker in the world, Top Glove. We know these manufacturers are consistent suppliers into the New Zealand food and medical sectors.

“The covid supply and demand deficit has introduced fraudulent, reject gloves into the food and medical industries, with obvious risks to wearers, patients, consumers and company brand reputation. In fact, There have been several instances in New Zealand recently of poor quality and reject gloves being used in the health system.”

New Zealand could also be the dumping place for gloves that have been banned entry into the US due to labour violations. Surprisingly New Zealand seems to have no law against importing goods from overseas made under poor work conditions, and from companies charged with labour violations, Ardagh says.

“There is no doubt covid has increased the focus on hygiene and safety. Disposable gloves are a key factor in food borne illness protection and infection control in hospitals and their use is mandatory in most food establishments.”

Eagle Protect has operations in Christchurch and California.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Make Lemonade on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Plant & Food: Research And Lincoln University Part Of Game Changing Gene Discovery
Scientists from Plant & Food Research and Lincoln University have contributed knowledge integral to the discovery of a new gene described as a game changer for global agriculture.
The gene allows natural reproduction by cloning in plants... More>>



ACT: Finance Committee Should Review Changes To Credit Contracts And Consumer Finance Act
ACT Leader David Seymour has written to the Finance and Expenditure Committee, asking it to open an inquiry into the effects of recent changes to the Credit contracts and Consumer Finance Act... More>>



The Warehouse: Kiwis Have Christmas ‘all Wrapped Up’ With Almost 3 Million Metres Of Christmas Paper To Cover The Length Of NZ
The Warehouse has uncovered what great valued gifts may be under the tree this year after revealing what items have been flying off the shelves in the last seven weeks up to Christmas – and it’s not just your classic socks for Dad... More>>


Fonterra: Revises Milk Collection Forecast
Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited today revised the forecast for its 2021/22 New Zealand milk collections to 1,500 million kilograms of milk solids (kgMS), down from its opening forecast of 1,525 million kgMS... More>>



ComCom: Clearance Sought For Vocus / 2degrees Merger
The Commerce Commission has received an application for clearance in relation to a transaction that would see the merger of the Vocus Group with 2degrees. Vocus and 2degrees are both telecommunications providers that primarily supply retail fixed voice and broadband services... More>>

ComCom: Statement Of Issues Released For Ampol / Z Clearance Application
The Commerce Commission has published a statement of issues relating to an application from Ampol Limited (Ampol) seeking clearance to acquire 100% of the shares in Z Energy Limited (Z), subject to an undertaking from Ampol to sell its Gull business either by a trade sale or an IPO... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 