Lifting Of COVID-19 Restrictions

Monday, 7 February 2022, 5:35 pm
Press Release: Nadi Chamber of Commerce

Nadi Chamber of Commerce & Industry is delighted with the lifting of a number of restrictions. This will obviously allow freedom of movement and ease of doing business.

The economic and business activities is likely to improve and facilitate further growth and employment at large with this latest announcement.

It also makes it less cumbersome and cheaper to engage in business operations as previously it was too expensive to maintain the strict COVID-19 safety protocols which added a lot of stress and burden on operators across the board.

Members of the public however must continue to exercise all the necessary safety protocols like face masks, hand sanitisers, social distancing etc. as much as practicable. 

The pandemic is far from over which the community needs to understand and accept as part of daily life for years to come. 

NCCI also welcomes the review of the 3-days CARE FIJI certified hotel accommodations in favour of RAT, testing within 48-hours of arrival. This will surely make Fiji more attractive for visitors. 

Finally the resumption of flights to New Zealand adds another feather to the cap and hopefully we’ll soon see an influx of visitors from New Zealand and elsewhere.

