Momentus PR Response: Hospitality NZ Statement: Queenstown Shut Down Signals Omicron “Inferno”

Yesterday at least nine hospitality venues have been forced shut by the Ministry of Health after visits by two customers instantly made at least 16 staff close contacts, requiring them to isolate.

Sadly, I suspect this is the tip of the iceberg, which has the potential to trigger a domino effect for cafes, restaurants and bars, not just in Queenstown, but up and down the country.

Prime Minister Ardern, Minister Hipkins, and the Director-General of Health - Ashley Bloomfield, are the central characters to the Queenstown closures by promoting an Omicron response at the expense of any sound reality check.

It is worth noting that as 2021 ended, scientific studies of Omicron reached a number of important conclusions: Omicron is a mild illness that equally affects vaccinated and unvaccinated.

It is notable that health authorities in both the EU and Israel have tried to suppress information that Omicron is a mild illness unaffected by vaccination.

Queenstown operator, Blair Impey, CEO Republic Hospitality Group is calling for our Government to adopt the UK approach, “where you can return to work if you’re negative just on a RAT test.” and that “The Government must come to its senses before it’s too late.”

I certainly hope they do. However, in my

25 years of engaging with politicians, regrettably, our current Government breaks all the records insofar as - sound, practical judgment concerning everyday matters, or a basic ability to perceive, understand, and judge in a manner that is shared by (i.e. common to) nearly all New Zealanders.

