Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Momentus PR Response: Hospitality NZ Statement: Queenstown Shut Down Signals Omicron “Inferno”

Sunday, 13 February 2022, 5:34 am
Press Release: Momentus PR

Yesterday at least nine hospitality venues have been forced shut by the Ministry of Health after visits by two customers instantly made at least 16 staff close contacts, requiring them to isolate.

Sadly, I suspect this is the tip of the iceberg, which has the potential to trigger a domino effect for cafes, restaurants and bars, not just in Queenstown, but up and down the country.

Prime Minister Ardern, Minister Hipkins, and the Director-General of Health - Ashley Bloomfield, are the central characters to the Queenstown closures by promoting an Omicron response at the expense of any sound reality check.

It is worth noting that as 2021 ended, scientific studies of Omicron reached a number of important conclusions: Omicron is a mild illness that equally affects vaccinated and unvaccinated.

It is notable that health authorities in both the EU and Israel have tried to suppress information that Omicron is a mild illness unaffected by vaccination.

Queenstown operator, Blair Impey, CEO Republic Hospitality Group is calling for our Government to adopt the UK approach, “where you can return to work if you’re negative just on a RAT test.” and that “The Government must come to its senses before it’s too late.”

I certainly hope they do. However, in my

25 years of engaging with politicians, regrettably, our current Government breaks all the records insofar as - sound, practical judgment concerning everyday matters, or a basic ability to perceive, understand, and judge in a manner that is shared by (i.e. common to) nearly all New Zealanders.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Momentus PR on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



TIA: Tourism Businesses Suffering Under Red Setting – Toughest Trading Conditions Yet
Tourism and hospitality operators are facing their toughest trading conditions since the beginning of the pandemic and desperately need financial support to survive, Tourism Industry Aotearoa says... More>>



NZUS: Country Of Origin Information Soon To Be Mandatory For Fresh And Thawed Foods
NZUS Council executive director Jordan Small welcomes the confirmation that New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will travel to the United States in May... More>>


Statistics: Highest Monthly Food Price Increase In Five Years
Monthly food prices rose 2.7 percent in January 2022, Stats NZ said today. This is the biggest monthly rise since January 2017, when monthly food prices rose 2.8 percent... More>>


Westpac: More Kiwi Homeowners Putting Extra Money On The Mortgage
A majority of Kiwi households with mortgages are financially better positioned than a year ago to cope with the twin strains of Omicron and rising interest rates, according to Westpac NZ data... More>>

Skellerup: Reports Record 1H22 Earnings And Provides FY22 Earnings Guidance
Skellerup announced today a record unaudited net profit after tax (NPAT) of $23.2 million for the six months ended 31 December 2021 and provided full year NPAT guidance of $44 to $47 million... More>>


Fletcher Building: Announces FY22 Half Year Results And 18cps Interim Dividend
Fletcher Building Chief Executive Ross Taylor said: “With improved operational performance and cost disciplines now embedded across the business, we were able to deliver a strong HY22 performance... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 