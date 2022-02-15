Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Macquarie Government Invests In Defence And National Security With Senior Appointment

Tuesday, 15 February 2022, 2:09 pm
Press Release: Watterson Marketing Communications

Former Fujitsu A/NZ CEO Mike Foster joins Macquarie Government as Director of Strategic Growth, Defence and National Security portfolio

Mike Foster and Aidan Tudehope - Macquarie Government

Macquarie Government, part of Macquarie Telecom Group (ASX: MAQ), today announced the appointment of Defence ICT industry leader and former CEO of Fujitsu Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ), Mike Foster, as Director of Strategic Growth.

The newly created position has been designed to lead Macquarie’s expanding Defence and National Security capabilities and pursuits, including vertically integrated cyber-security, cloud, data centre and telecommunications services.

Foster also joins Macquarie Government to support the policies relating to the Hardening Government IT (HGIT) Initiative[1], which is uplifting cyber-security capability across government agencies. Macquarie works with the Australian Taxation Office (ATO), which has been selected as the fourth trial agency in the HGIT’s Cyber Hubs Pilot.

During his decade-plus tenure at Fujitsu, Foster led unprecedented growth in that company’s Defence business, including developing a dedicated workforce for the Department of Defence totalling more than 500 employees2, and the signing of a $99 million contract3 with Defence to provide desktop-related services to 100,000 personnel across more than 450 Australian locations.

Foster’s resume also includes six years as a non-executive director of Telstra Clear, four years as Chief of Business Sales at Telstra and two years as Managing Director A/NZ for EMC, now part of Dell.

Foster said his decision to join Macquarie Government was made easy given the company’s track record managing and mitigating the cyber threats launched against Australian government agencies

“For over a decade Macquarie Government has gained unparalleled insight into the digital landscape in which Australian government agencies now operate,” he said.

“The expertise the Macquarie team has gained from providing cyber-security, infrastructure and cloud services to a wide range of Federal Government agencies is unparalleled. That expertise is highly valued by the Federal Government and I’m excited to be leading the company’s next evolution to further support the Defence and National Security sectors.”

Macquarie Government Managing Director Aidan Tudehope said the appointment of Foster demonstrates the organisation’s strong and ongoing investment in homegrown talent and is reflective of its impressive multi-year growth.

“Mike’s deep experience leading large and complex ICT programs for Defence will be critical for Macquarie Government as we continue to build on our capability offering to Federal and State Government customers,” he said.

“This appointment comes during a time of unprecedented growth for Macquarie Government. In January alone we welcomed and on-boarded 10 new starters and we expect that to grow by a further 40 in the coming months as we fill a range of roles in security, cloud, and DevOps areas.

The appointment of Foster follows recent senior appointments including Peter Merrick as General Manger, and Mark Vardy as Strategic Bid Manager. In 2021 Macquarie Telecom Group also surpassed 200 government-cleared security staff.

###

About Macquarie Government

Macquarie Government, part of ASX-listed Macquarie Telecom Group, has provided sovereign cloud and cyber-security solutions to Australian governments for over 19 years. Our sovereign clouds and cyber security services are trusted by over 42% of federal government agencies.

Macquarie Government is one of a few Secure Internet Gateway (SIG) providers to the Australian Government that’s connected to the Intra-government Communications Network (ICON) and the NSW Government’s GovDC data centre. We’re built to comply with the ASD’s Top 35 cyber mitigation strategies.

With the highest customer satisfaction NPS score in the industry, Macquarie Government provides unrivalled support with 24x7 access to our Hosting Management Centre. Our Security Operations Centre (SOC) and 200+ government-cleared cloud and security specialists ensure our government customers’ data and systems are safe.

Visit this site for more information.

[1] https://www.dta.gov.au/our-projects/hardening-government-it-hgit-initiative#:~:text=The%20HGIT%20Initiative%20has%20been,%2C%20detection%2C%20and%20response%20capabilities.

2 https://www.fujitsu.com/au/about/resources/news/press-releases/2014/20140213-01.html

3 https://www.fujitsu.com/au/about/resources/news/press-releases/2019/fujitsu-to-support-100-000-defence-personnel-through.html

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Watterson Marketing Communications on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



TIA: Tourism Businesses Suffering Under Red Setting – Toughest Trading Conditions Yet
Tourism and hospitality operators are facing their toughest trading conditions since the beginning of the pandemic and desperately need financial support to survive, Tourism Industry Aotearoa says... More>>



NZUS: Country Of Origin Information Soon To Be Mandatory For Fresh And Thawed Foods
NZUS Council executive director Jordan Small welcomes the confirmation that New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will travel to the United States in May... More>>


Statistics: Highest Monthly Food Price Increase In Five Years
Monthly food prices rose 2.7 percent in January 2022, Stats NZ said today. This is the biggest monthly rise since January 2017, when monthly food prices rose 2.8 percent... More>>


Westpac: More Kiwi Homeowners Putting Extra Money On The Mortgage
A majority of Kiwi households with mortgages are financially better positioned than a year ago to cope with the twin strains of Omicron and rising interest rates, according to Westpac NZ data... More>>

Skellerup: Reports Record 1H22 Earnings And Provides FY22 Earnings Guidance
Skellerup announced today a record unaudited net profit after tax (NPAT) of $23.2 million for the six months ended 31 December 2021 and provided full year NPAT guidance of $44 to $47 million... More>>


Fletcher Building: Announces FY22 Half Year Results And 18cps Interim Dividend
Fletcher Building Chief Executive Ross Taylor said: “With improved operational performance and cost disciplines now embedded across the business, we were able to deliver a strong HY22 performance... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 