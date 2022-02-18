Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

AT Appoints New Executive General Manager Safety

Friday, 18 February 2022, 10:21 am
Press Release: Auckland Transport

Auckland Transport has appointed Stacey van der Putten as its new Executive General Manager Safety, replacing Bryan Sherritt who left in late 2021 to lead the Ministry of Transport’s Road to Zero programme.

AT Chief Executive Shane Ellison says Stacey has been with AT for four years and during that time has made a tremendous contribution as Group Manager Metro Services.

“It’s a privilege to be appointing Stacey to this role following an exhaustive search across Australasia, which attracted numerous highly-qualified candidates,” Ellison says.

“During her time at AT Stacey has played a vital role supporting the development of Tāmaki Makaurau’s public transport network as we’ve implemented a new bus network, transitioned to a new rail operator, and made sustainability improvements across the network.

“In her new role Stacey will join AT’s leadership team, leading teams responsible for developing and implementing our Vision Zero action plan, as well as our workplace health, safety and wellbeing strategies.

“Stacey’s deep understanding of how Tāmaki Makaurau’s transport system works and her unwavering commitment to the safety and wellbeing of Aucklanders will make her a fantastic fit for this role.”

Stacey van der Putten says: “I’m passionate about ensuring Auckland has a safe, accessible, resilient transport system which delivers real benefits to the people of Tāmaki Makaurau.”

“The COVID-19 pandemic has not only changed the way we move around our city, it’s also shifted people’s focus strongly towards safety and wellbeing, with a renewed focus on the value of each individual life to our communities.

“As we move past COVID-19 and settle in to our new normal way of life we have a unique opportunity to embed a holistic view of safety in everything we do as we work to deliver a sustainable city where Aucklanders can move with confidence.

“I’m looking forward to working closely with our communities, partners and other agencies as we improve safety outcomes across our city, and continue to see the whole raft of social benefits which come from better safety outcomes.”

Stacey van der Putten will start as EGM Safety on 11 April. Recruitment for her current Group Manager Metro Services role will start shortly.

