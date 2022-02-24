Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Fix & Fogg Release Possibly The World’s Hottest Peanut Butter

Thursday, 24 February 2022, 12:30 pm
Press Release: Fix and Fogg

Introducing Smoke and Chaos, Fix & Fogg’s most fire peanut butter and probably the world’s hottest.

Available now, the limited release Smoke and Chaos is made with the world’s hottest legal chillies, Carolina Reaper peppers, created by 'Smokin' Ed Currie. Carolina Reaper peppers are 1,641,183 Scoville Heat Units (SHU). For comparison, Tabasco sauce is just 3,750 SHU.

Fix & Fogg founder and CEO Roman Jewell says this peanut butter is not for the faint-hearted.

“We think Smoke and Chaos is probably the world’s spiciest peanut butter and will humble even the most diehard of chilli fans, it literally comes with a warning,” he says.

Fix & Fogg’s journey of spice and peanut butter started nearly six years ago with the release of their award-winning Smoke and Fire. They then upped the ante with the limited release Smoke and Inferno, and now they plan to blow the socks off people with Smoke and Chaos.

“We thought this year the world was ready to put a real fire in their bellies. All I can say is have a glass of milk at the ready and keep out of reach of children, because this peanut butter will set your mouth on fire,” says Roman.

Dipped in a wax seal, just 2000 jars have been made of Smoke and Chaos. Are you game?

Available from fixandfogg.com for $14.95 a jar or $33 for the trio of Smoke peanut butters.

 

