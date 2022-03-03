Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

EROAD Renews Its Largest New Zealand Enterprise Customer

Thursday, 3 March 2022, 11:25 am
Press Release: EROAD

Transportation technology services company EROAD Limited (NZX/ASX: ERD) (EROAD), with its purpose of safer and more sustainable roads, today announced that it has renewed its largest New Zealand Enterprise customer contracts, Downer EDI Limited (Downer). The contract for 5,500 units extends through to December 2025.
 

Downer is one of the leading providers of integrated services in Australia and New Zealand. In New Zealand, Downer has partnered with EROAD since 2016, with around 5,500 of their assets, including both light and heavy vehicles and trailers, installed with EROAD telematic devices. EROAD continues to expand its relationship with Downer NZ through this contract by also including a subscription to EROAD Analyst, EROAD inspect and In-cab pre-Trip Comms and service alerts in addition to existing services provided by EROAD’s Safe Driver product.

“EROAD is integral to how we manage our fleet. Over the last five years we have seen our average driving events reduce by 93.8%. We are excited about continuing this successful relationship and the upcoming enhancements we will bring for the safety of our people on the road.” says Josh Hedley, Downer New Zealand National Fleet Manager.

“EROAD is focused on winning new Enterprise customers in North America and Australia. The renewal of the Downer NZ contract demonstrates the quality of EROAD’s service and product offering and how we work with Enterprise customers in response to their evolving needs. This together with our recent acquisition of Coretex positions us well to grow in this customer segment over time.” says Steven Newman, EROAD’s Chief Executive Officer

 

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from EROAD on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Joint Unions Release: Port Unions Take Action On Russian Flagged Ships
The two unions representing workers in New Zealand ports say their members are reluctant to work Russian flagged ships in New Zealand ports and are looking at methods of protest following the outbreak of war... More>>


Reserve Bank: Feedback Sought On Liquidity Policy Review
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand - Te Pūtea Matua is seeking feedback on proposed changes to our liquidity policy for registered banks. Liquidity is a measure of the cash and other assets that can be quickly sold at a reliable price to pay bills and meet other financial obligations... More>>


Hospitality NZ: Change To Business Package Will Help Over Half Hospo
Today’s adjustment to conditions on the financial package announced on Monday is a victory for hospitality, with over half now likely to be eligible for the small cash payments... More>>



ASB: Lifts Home Loan And Savings Deposit Rates Following OCR Increase
ASB is making interest rate adjustments following the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s announcement that it is increasing the Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 0.25%. ASB’s variable housing rates are also changing to reflect the OCR increase... More>>


ABC: Alcohol Consumption Relatively Unchanged Even As Kiwis Switch Beverage Preferences
Just released figures from Statistics NZ show alcohol beverages available for consumption has remained relatively unchanged on the same period last year, indicating New Zealanders are continuing the trend of moderation... More>>


Daniel Watson: NFTs A Minefield Of Scams Warns Cybersecurity Expert
New Zealanders are being urged to avoid getting sucked into the current mania around non-fungible tokens (NFTs) because scams are as common as promises of profit... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 