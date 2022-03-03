EROAD Renews Its Largest New Zealand Enterprise Customer

Transportation technology services company EROAD Limited (NZX/ASX: ERD) (EROAD), with its purpose of safer and more sustainable roads, today announced that it has renewed its largest New Zealand Enterprise customer contracts, Downer EDI Limited (Downer). The contract for 5,500 units extends through to December 2025.



Downer is one of the leading providers of integrated services in Australia and New Zealand. In New Zealand, Downer has partnered with EROAD since 2016, with around 5,500 of their assets, including both light and heavy vehicles and trailers, installed with EROAD telematic devices. EROAD continues to expand its relationship with Downer NZ through this contract by also including a subscription to EROAD Analyst, EROAD inspect and In-cab pre-Trip Comms and service alerts in addition to existing services provided by EROAD’s Safe Driver product.

“EROAD is integral to how we manage our fleet. Over the last five years we have seen our average driving events reduce by 93.8%. We are excited about continuing this successful relationship and the upcoming enhancements we will bring for the safety of our people on the road.” says Josh Hedley, Downer New Zealand National Fleet Manager.

“EROAD is focused on winning new Enterprise customers in North America and Australia. The renewal of the Downer NZ contract demonstrates the quality of EROAD’s service and product offering and how we work with Enterprise customers in response to their evolving needs. This together with our recent acquisition of Coretex positions us well to grow in this customer segment over time.” says Steven Newman, EROAD’s Chief Executive Officer

