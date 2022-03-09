Rolls-Royce Announces Black Badge Ghost - The Purest Black Badge Yet

Black Badge Ghost debuts dark side of Post Opulent design

6.75-litre V12 engine now delivers increased power (441kW) and torque (900Nm)

Drivetrain and chassis re-engineered for more urgent performance

Curated collection debuts striking Turchese Leather and Technical Carbon veneer

Bespoke alloy wheel introduced in Black Badge house style with carbon fibre barrel

Infinity lemniscate symbol continues to codify noir expression of Rolls-Royce

“After considerable internal debate, Rolls-Royce announced that it would create an officially sanctioned response to a new kind of client: a permanent Bespoke treatment to its motor cars named Black Badge. These products, which were launched in 2016, would be darker in aesthetic, more urgent in personality and dramatic in material treatment.

“In the five years since Black Badge became publicly available, this bold family of motor cars has come to symbolise the pinnacle of a new type of super-luxury product, setting in motion a shift across the wider luxury industry. Subsequently, nearly all luxury makers create products that seek to capture the Black Badge spirit.

“Today, we announce a product that represents a new kind of Black Badge motor car, one that seizes on the minimalist, Post Opulent design treatment that has recast the legend of Ghost but amplifies and subverts it with the application of black. Our most advanced motor car yet has been reengineered to characterise the alter ego of Rolls-Royce: assertive, dynamic and potent. This is the purest Black Badge motor car in the marque’s history. This is Black Badge Ghost.”

Torsten Müller-Ötvös, Chief Executive Officer, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

