Franchise Sector Doyen Acquires Franchise Coach Business

New Zealand’s pre-eminent franchise lawyer, Stewart Germann, has acquired the franchise support business “The Franchise Coach” to bring greater resources and support to individuals seeking to expand or start a franchise business.

David and Laurel McCulloch (left) with Stewart and Janice Germann, following Mr Germann’s acquisition of The Franchise Coach.

Mr Germann has acquired the business from longstanding owners of The Franchise Coach, David and Laurel McCulloch.

“For several decades, New Zealanders have enthusiastically adopted the franchise concept and are using it to establish very successful networks of businesses that now make up a significant proportion of the small business sector,” Mr Germann said.

“As a result, New Zealand is only second to the US in terms of the most franchises per capita,” Mr Germann said.

A survey by Massey University last year identified the franchise sector as 12% of New Zealand’s GDP, turning over $32.86 billion annually. There are 590 active franchises in NZ comprising 32,000 business units operating under the franchise model, without counting New Zealand’s franchised motor vehicle distributors and fuel outlets which bring the figure to $58.5 billion.

157,000 people are employed in the sector and more than 80% of franchises have been operating for over 10 years. Over 70% of franchises in NZ are home-grown, which Mr Germann, Principal of franchise law specialist Stewart Germann Law, says is an indication of how good New Zealanders have become at adopting the franchise concept and turning it to their own advantage.

“The resilience of franchise businesses in the face of Covid demonstrate that companies which receive good establishment support in terms of operating models, marketing, systems and protocols have an inherently strong base to weather adverse conditions,” he said.

“My objective in acquiring The Franchise Coach is to help a broader range of individuals who have either built good businesses or have an idea and want to implement it by way of franchising, and give them the opportunity to expand their businesses even further,” he said.

“New Zealand is a franchise-friendly country, and the franchise sector has the capacity to be of great value as we seek to rebuild our economy following the Covid shock of the last couple of years,” Mr Germann said.

“The acquisition of The Franchise Coach business will provide those seeking assistance with a comprehensive franchise support package, from coaching and logistical support right through to the legal expertise that I have developed over the last 40 years working in the franchise industry,” Mr Germann said.

