Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Punakaiki Fund Moves Share Register To Catalist, Opens Share Trading To Wholesale Investors

Wednesday, 16 March 2022, 10:47 am
Press Release: Punakaiki Fund

Punakaiki Fund has transferred management of its share registry to Catalist, whose exchange will also facilitate share trading for the company.

The announcement comes ahead of the fund’s first share trading auction on Catalist, which is scheduled to run from March 21.

Lance Wiggs, director and manager of the Punakaiki Fund, says the new registry will allow Punakaiki Fund’s investors to self-manage their shareholding, as well as remove administrative burden from the manager, including AML checks.

“While we are too large to take advantage of the retail-focussed Catalist Public Market, we are also very happy to extend our share trading beyond our shareholders to all wholesale investors,” he says.

Punakaiki Fund Limited currently has an $83 million investment portfolio and reports an investor net asset value per share of $75 million.

The Catalist Public Market is only permitted to list businesses which have a value of $60 million or less, at the time of their listing.

Catalist CEO, Colin Magee, says Catalist is happy to be able to assist Punakaiki Fund at this stage in its growth.

“We recognise the value that Punakaiki Fund will bring to our platform.

“With more than 1,000 venture capital investors, and a successful track record of both retail and wholesale capital raising, Punakaiki Fund extends our venture capital fund offering to more investors.

“This is an important step in solidifying Catalist as the platform for SME investments – whether that’s investment in individual companies, or venture capital funds,” he says.

After a single working week, over 400 of Punakaiki Fund’s investors have completed their AML and other due diligence, enabling them to manage and trade their shareholdings.

Punakaiki Fund’s first share trading auction will go live on their Catalist page next Monday, where documentation such as their latest quarterly report and recent retail offers can be found.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Punakaiki Fund on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Commerce Commission: Grants Clearance For Vocus/2degrees Merger
The Commerce Commission has granted clearance to a transaction that would see the merger of the Vocus Group with 2degrees. In reaching its decision, the Commission considered the potential impact of the proposed merger... More>>

International Migration: January 2022
International migration statistics give the latest outcomes-based measure of migration, which includes estimates of migrants entering or leaving New Zealand... More>>




Reserve Bank: Reserve Bank Seeks Feedback On Insurance Enforcement And Distress Management
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua – is seeking feedback on the penalties and enforcement tools available when supervising insurers and on its powers to manage distressed insurers... More>>



Statistics: Fruit And Vegetables Drive Up Annual Food Prices
Annual food prices rose 6.8 percent in February 2022 compared with February 2021, Stats NZ said today. This was the largest annual increase since July 2011 when prices increased 7.9 percent... More>>

REINZ: Property Prices Rise Faster Than Rent Prices In Second Half Of 2021
Gisborne was the strongest performer for residential investors, with the highest annual increase in rental price and the only region to see an increase in rental yield year on year, according to the latest edition of the Capital Gains and Rental Yields Report for H2 2021 from the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ)... More>>


National Road Carriers: Get Ready For Freight Cost Increases
The sharpest increases in fuel prices since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis will inevitably lead to increased freight cost increases says National Road Carriers (NRC) Association Chief Operating Officer James Smith... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 