EROAD Rises Into The Top 500 On The ASX

Friday, 18 March 2022, 2:47 pm
Press Release: EROAD

Transportation technology services company EROAD Limited (NZX/ASX: ERD) (EROAD), today announced that from 21 March it will enter the ASX All Ordinaries Index.

The index includes the 500 largest companies listed on the ASX according to their market capitalization, and is considered the benchmark index for gauging the performance of the broader Australian stock market.

CEO Steven Newman said, "We’re delighted to enter the ASX All Ordinaries, alongside so many well-known and successful Australian and New Zealand businesses."

EROAD has achieved significant growth since listing on the NZX in 2014, and on the ASX in 2020. Successfully completing its acquisition of Coretex in December 2021, the company with its purpose of creating safer, more sustainable roads is poised to expand in both the North American and Australian markets.

"We have an ambitious growth strategy, and both North America and Australia are major growth markets for EROAD. Following our successful acquisition of Coretex in December, we now have greater resources and technology to strengthen our market share and deliver world-leading solutions to our customers," adds Newman.

EROAD will appear on the ASX All Ordinaries when the markets open on 21 March.

About EROAD

EROAD believes every community deserves safer roads that can be sustainably funded. We develop technology solutions that help commercial fleets stay in compliance, improve safety and reduce the risk and operational costs of driving. We create applications that improve visibility into operations, reduce paperwork and help businesses operate efficiently and profitably. And we provide aggregated and anonymized data and analytics to government agencies, universities and others who fund, maintain, and develop our road infrastructure. EROAD (ERD) is dual-listed on the ASX and NZX, and employs more than 300 staff located across New Zealand, Australia, and North America. To learn more about EROAD, visit https://www.eroad.com.

