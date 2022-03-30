Holland Beckett Promotes Two Partners

Holland Beckett Law today announced the promotion to partnership of two of its associates, Leesa Speed and Georgina Smith, effective from April 1st.

The Bay of Plenty wide law firm has offices in Tauranga, Rotorua, Whakatāne and Ōpōtiki with over 130 staff. The firm caters to a vast range of legal needs including property, commercial, trusts & estates, resource management, civil litigation, employment, and family law. Holland Beckett also has a specialised Māori Legal Unit.

Leesa and Georgina collectively hold more than 35 years of legal experience in New Zealand and abroad.

Simon Collett, Partner at Holland Beckett Law said “Leesa and Georgina are massive assets to the Holland Beckett team. They are true experts in their respective specialities, and we are thrilled to announce their promotion to partnership.”

Leesa Speed, Partner

Leesa joined Holland Beckett Law’s Family Team in February 2015 and has practiced for over 20 years both here and in Australia. She specialises in resolving post-separation relationship property disputes, family violence applications, parenting and guardianship matters, adoptions, care and protection of children, child support and claims arising out of wills and estates.

Leesa has made many appearances in the Family, District and High Courts and is on the panel of Lawyer for Child.

Outside of work, she is actively involved in the Papamoa community, and is a Board of Trustees parent representative for Golden Sands School.

Georgina Smith, Partner

Georgina carries over 15 years legal experience and joined Holland Beckett’s property and commercial team in October 2014. She advises on a range of matters including loan and security structuring, commercial leasing, property developments and conveyancing.

Georgina began her legal career at Gault Mitchell Law in Wellington then spent time in the corporate legal team of a housing association in London.

A passionate traveller, Georgina has explored Iceland, Russia, Mongolia and Egypt to name a few. She is active in the local theatre scene through Tauranga Musical Theatre and plays hockey for the Mount Maunganui Hockey Club, as well as being a Board Member of the Tauranga Hockey Association.

© Scoop Media

