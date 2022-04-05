Together In Celebration

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Tuesday, 5 April 2022, 9:38 am
Press Release: Volkswagen NZ

Volkswagen New Zealand is proud to be celebrating a milestone anniversary alongside IHC.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the IHC Calf & Rural Scheme that has raised a remarkable $40 million for New Zealanders living with intellectual disabilities and their families.

Volkswagen New Zealand has supported the scheme for more than 10 years, supplying two Amarok vehicles for IHC coordinators to travel the country in to do their important mahi of spreading the word and looking for much needed donors.

Last week Volkswagen donated a further $25,000 (as part of a ‘dollar-for-dollar’ promotion that raised more than $50,000 in total) to mark the anniversary, and the brand also leverages its presence at events like Fieldays to drive awareness and fundraise for a cause that is embedded within New Zealand’s rural communities.

Every year, the IHC partners with farmers across the country who donate the proceeds of their livestock sales to the Calf & Rural Scheme. These proceeds go directly towards support and advocacy for the more than 45,000 children and adults with intellectual disabilities in the community who need a helping hand.

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles General Manager Kevin Richards says this partnership is a great way for the business to give back to the community while also providing practical support for a wonderful cause.

‘‘We’re delighted to be celebrating this milestone together,” says Richards.

‘‘We’re very passionate about this scheme and the impact it has made for rural families, and we want to continue to use our voice and resources to highlight the fantastic work being done.

‘‘IHC's mission is to drive meaningful, lasting social change for Kiwi families living with disabilities and inclusiveness is a core value at the heart of what we do. We also love knowing that our vehicles are playing a part in creating memories and supporting New Zealanders,” says Richards.

IHC National Fundraising Manager Greg Millar says the sponsorship support of Volkswagen has been absolutely critical.

‘‘Our team are out on the road in the Amarok connecting with farmers in rural communities. We personally visit and get around the back country in these ideally suited vehicles - bringing awareness to and saying thank you to these generous farmers.

‘‘In the end, everything about the IHC Calf and Rural Scheme and the people who support it, is about having an impact on a group of people in our communities who need a helping hand. That’s it’s real impact and why we are so grateful.’’

