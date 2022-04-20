Another Busy Easter For Core Retailers, While Hospitality Sector Builds Momentum

Consumer spending through core retail merchants (excluding Hospitality) in Worldline’s payments network reached $652.6m for the seven days up to Easter Monday (18 April). This was 12% up on the same period in 2019, and similar to the growth seen during March 2022.

Meanwhile, spending at Hospitaility merchants for the same period reached $202.8m, down 7% on the Easter week ending Monday 22 April 2019, but an improvement on the average 23% decline seen over the last eight months, following the Delta lockdown that began in August 2021.

This increasing spending at Hospitality merchants continued the momentum of the gradual recovery of this sector seen in Worldline’s data from March 2022, with the gap between pre-COVID spending levels in 2019 narrowing again over Easter.

This year, Saturday was an especially busy shopping day, with core retail spending on 16 April in Auckland / Northland up 10% on the previous Saturday (9 April), rising $6m to $64.7m.

The smaller regions experienced a proportionally larger increase, although it was smaller in dollar terms, as people travelled away from the larger centres for the Easter break. The highest Saturday-to-Saturday jump was 57% ($0.5m) in the West Coast region, followed by 37% ($0.6m) in Wairarapa. Outside Auckland/Northland, the next largest Saturday-to-Saturday jump in dollar terms was in Bay of Plenty, up $3.5m or 32%.

Across the entire four-day Easter long weekend, spending levels this year were similar to those seen last year, but notably were 8% above the pre-COVID Easter of 2019.

The regions recording the highest year-on-year core retail growth rates over the four-day Easter weekend were generally around the lower half of the North Island. Wellington remains the exception within this wider region, with Easter spending slightly down on 2021.

Meanwhile, the highest growth was seen in Taranaki, up 8% on last year and 26% on 2019, while spending over the four days of Easter was below 2019 and 2021 levels in Marlborough and Otago.

WORLDLINE All Cards underlying* spending for CORE RETAIL merchants for Easter weekend (Fri-Mon) Value Underlying* Underlying* Region transactions $millions Annual % change on 2021 Annual % change on 2019 Auckland/Northland 148.7 -1% 7% Waikato 34.7 4% 16% BOP 35.9 -1% 11% Gisborne 4.0 -4% 7% Taranaki 10.1 8% 26% Hawke's Bay 15.0 3% 14% Whanganui 5.3 5% 18% Palmerston North 11.8 5% 19% Wairarapa 5.1 4% 22% Wellington 39.2 -2% 7% Nelson 8.1 -1% 6% Marlborough 5.9 -8% -4% West Coast 3.7 1% 6% Canterbury 44.0 3% 10% South Canterbury 6.2 0% 10% Otago 26.9 -3% -8% Southland 10.5 1% 0% New Zealand 419.4 0% 8%

These figures reflect general market trends and should not be taken as a proxy for Worldline‘s market share or company earnings. The figures primarily reflect transactions undertaken within stores but also include some ecommerce transactions. The figures exclude transactions through Worldline undertaken by merchants outside the Core Retail sector (as defined by Statistics NZ).

