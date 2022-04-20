2022 New Zealand Women In Governance Awards Open For Nomination

Recognising the achievements of women in governance, nominations are now open for the 2022 New Zealand Women in Governance Awards, hosted by Women on Boards New Zealand and Governance New Zealand.

The Women in Governance Awards is an annual celebration of women and organisations making a positive impact on gender quality in governance.

The awards celebrate and honour the achievements of women and organisations who are governance leaders, directors, changemakers, and rising stars within their community and public and private sector organisations, all making a difference to achieving gender diversity on boards.

Chair of Women on Boards New Zealand and Governance New Zealand, Julie Hardaker, said the Women in Governance Awards has played a vital role in advocating for gender equality around the board table. Ms. Hardaker says, “these awards are a wonderful celebration of women and organisations who are leading the way on gender equality in governance, showing through their own journeys what can be achieved. We are looking forward to celebrating the achievements of this year’s finalists and winners.”

Since its launch seven years ago, the awards have recognised 35 organisations for their commitment to promoting gender diversity on their boards and 76 women winners and finalists who have gone on to shape the future of governance in public, private and not-for-profit boards.

The Women in Governance Awards has eight award categories: Gender Diverse Organisation, Not-For-Profit Governance Leader, Māori Governance Leader, Pacific Governance Leader, Rising Governance Star, Ethnic Communities Governance Leader, Lifetime Achievement Award and a new category of Gender Champion open to women and men who are championing gender equality in governance.

Nominations close June 8, 2022. To nominate a women or organisation for an award and for more information about the 2022 Women in Governance Awards and the nomination process, visit the Governance New Zealand website.

About Women on Boards:

Women on Boards NZ is an executive committee of Governance New Zealand Inc supporting gender diversity in governance and assists women to achieve their board aspirations and goals from the beginning of their board careers by providing connections, education, events and support to all women.

To know more about us, please visit our website: https://www.governancenz.org/women-on-boards

About Governance New Zealand:

Governance New Zealand Inc.is a member of the international Chartered Governance Institute and is New Zealand's leading independent professional body with a sole focus on the practice of governance. It is dedicated to providing leadership in the areas of governance, compliance and risk management. Members enjoy global recognition and are supported through ongoing professional development, advocacy and technical updates to advance the best international practices and standards.

