Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

2022 New Zealand Women In Governance Awards Open For Nomination

Wednesday, 20 April 2022, 1:45 pm
Press Release: Women on Boards

Recognising the achievements of women in governance, nominations are now open for the 2022 New Zealand Women in Governance Awards, hosted by Women on Boards New Zealand and Governance New Zealand.

The Women in Governance Awards is an annual celebration of women and organisations making a positive impact on gender quality in governance.

The awards celebrate and honour the achievements of women and organisations who are governance leaders, directors, changemakers, and rising stars within their community and public and private sector organisations, all making a difference to achieving gender diversity on boards.

Chair of Women on Boards New Zealand and Governance New Zealand, Julie Hardaker, said the Women in Governance Awards has played a vital role in advocating for gender equality around the board table. Ms. Hardaker says, “these awards are a wonderful celebration of women and organisations who are leading the way on gender equality in governance, showing through their own journeys what can be achieved. We are looking forward to celebrating the achievements of this year’s finalists and winners.”

Since its launch seven years ago, the awards have recognised 35 organisations for their commitment to promoting gender diversity on their boards and 76 women winners and finalists who have gone on to shape the future of governance in public, private and not-for-profit boards.

The Women in Governance Awards has eight award categories: Gender Diverse Organisation, Not-For-Profit Governance Leader, Māori Governance Leader, Pacific Governance Leader, Rising Governance Star, Ethnic Communities Governance Leader, Lifetime Achievement Award and a new category of Gender Champion open to women and men who are championing gender equality in governance.

Nominations close June 8, 2022. To nominate a women or organisation for an award and for more information about the 2022 Women in Governance Awards and the nomination process, visit the Governance New Zealand website.

About Women on Boards:

Women on Boards NZ is an executive committee of Governance New Zealand Inc supporting gender diversity in governance and assists women to achieve their board aspirations and goals from the beginning of their board careers by providing connections, education, events and support to all women.

To know more about us, please visit our website: https://www.governancenz.org/women-on-boards

About Governance New Zealand:

Governance New Zealand Inc.is a member of the international Chartered Governance Institute and is New Zealand's leading independent professional body with a sole focus on the practice of governance. It is dedicated to providing leadership in the areas of governance, compliance and risk management. Members enjoy global recognition and are supported through ongoing professional development, advocacy and technical updates to advance the best international practices and standards.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Women on Boards on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Ministry for the Environment: Releases Latest Guide For Organisations Measuring Emissions
The Ministry for the Environment has issued an updated guide today for organisations to measure and report on emissions. New Zealand’s emissions reduction plan, to be released next month, will put Aotearoa on the pathway to meeting its 2050 targets... More>>



Maritime Union: Statement On Auckland Port Death
Maritime Union of New Zealand National Secretary Craig Harrison says the death of an Auckland port worker is a tragedy that will be devastating for family and workmates... More>>



Statistics: Latest State Of The Environment Report Released
A comprehensive assessment of New Zealand’s environment shows improvements in some areas, but continued reduction in many aspects of environmental quality, with consequences for human health and wellbeing, according to the state of the environment report Environment Aotearoa 2022 released today... More>>



BNZ: Monetary Tightening Brought Forward
The Monetary Policy Committee today increased the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to 1.50 percent. The Committee agreed it is appropriate to continue to tighten monetary conditions at pace to best maintain price stability and support maximum sustainable employment... More>>


Electricity Authority: Better Transmission Pricing Supports Low-emissions Future
Following the conclusion of a significant structural reform and consultation process, the Electricity Authority has decided to adopt a new Transmission Pricing Methodology (TPM)... More>>

Canterbury Museum: Palaeontologists Find Mystery ‘Relic’ Bird Fossil At St Bathans
An ancient bird recently discovered at New Zealand’s most significant fossil site for land-dwelling animals has scientists scratching their heads... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 