Global Water Softening Systems Market Is Anticipated To Expand At A Robust 6.5% CAGR Between 2021 And 2031

As per ESOMAR-certified consulting firm Future Market Insights (FMI) recent market survey, the global water softening systems market is anticipated to expand at a robust 6.5% CAGR between 2021 and 2031, surpassing a market valuation of US$ 10.82 Bn in 2021.

Key trends shaping the water softening systems market include product innovations in the systems associated with high efficacy, technological advancements, and durability, along with growing concerns regarding water contamination across the globe.

Increasing adoption of water softening systems due to excessive mineral composition in water will drive sales in developed countries such as the U.S., the U.K., Germany, and Italy. The presence of leading market players will also augment market growth during the forecast period.

Growing awareness regarding water quality and government-led initiatives such as smart cities, coupled with non-governmental initiatives for promoting water sanitation and public health will generate demand in emerging markets including India, China, South Korea, and Brazil.

Request Sample@https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-881

Application will continue increasing in the residential sector. FMI sees impressive prospects for non-electric water softening systems sales across households. Government policies adopted towards making clean water available for all will continue aiding sales growth in this segment.

“Conscious efforts to spread water quality awareness led by government and non-profit organizations, along with product innovations in water softening systems aimed at providing better efficacy and enhanced performance will augment market growth in the upcoming decade,” says the FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways from Water Softening Systems Market Survey

Based on design, twin-cylinder water softening systems will dominate the market.

Residential sector will experience increased adoption of water softening systems throughout the assessment period.

The U.S. will continue dominating the market due to the high concentration of market players.

Sales outlook in the U.K. is projected to be positive with increasing applications of water softening systems in households.

India will emerge as a lucrative market for sales of water softening systems, owing to growing awareness regarding water quality in the country.

Competitive Landscape

EcoWater Systems LLC, Culligan International Company, Kinetico Incorporated, Hydroflux, Envicare Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Wychwood Water Systems Ltd., Harvey Water Softeners Ltd., Pelican Water Systems, BWT AG, Marlo Incorporated, Monarch Water Ltd., Qingdao Haier Co., Ltd., Atlas Filtri, Watts Water Technologies Inc., Feedwater Limited and Canature Health Technology Group Co Ltd. are among the top manufactures in water softening systems market, as profiled by FMI.

To manufacturers of water softening systems account for approximately 1/5th of the total sales of water softening systems. Lucrative strategies adopted by key players include new product launches, site expansions, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations. For instance

In May 2021, Culligan International was acquired by BDT Capital Partners, LLC, entering its next phase of growth by accelerating consumer strategy and extend its international footprint by innovating products with digital growth initiatives.

In April 2021, Watts Water Technologies launches a new brand ‘Lync’ to provide solutions that address growing concerns in commercial buildings regarding water quality and preventing risks of infections from water-borne pathogens, while ensuring reliability and durability in the long run.

Request Customization@https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-881

More Insights on the Water Softening Systems Market

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the global water softening systems market, providing historical data for the period of 2016-2020 and forecast statistics for the period of 2021-2031. In order to understand the global market potential, its growth, and scope, the market is segmented on the basis of operation type (electric and non-electric), application type (residential, industrial and commercial), design (mono cylinder, twin-cylinder, multi-cylinder), and across seven regions (North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, and Middle East & Africa).

Explore FMI’s Extensive Coverage on Industrial Automation Domain

Stainless Steel Welded Pipe Market- Stainless Steel Welded Pipe Market - Analysis, Outlook, Growth, Trends, Forecasts

Bridge Bearings Market - The global bridge bearings market was valued at US$ 674.33 Mn in 2021, and is likely to reach US$ 705.8 Mn in 2022.

Industrial Hearables Market - Industrial Hearables Market is projected to increase at a robust 7.8% CAGR between 2022 and 2026.

Bioprocessing Systems Market - Bioprocessing Systems Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012 - 2016 and Opportunity Assessment 2027

Floor Grinding Machine Market - Floor Grinding Machine Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012 - 2016 and Opportunity Assessment 2027

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

Unit No: 1602-006

Jumeirah Bay 2

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A

Jumeirah Lakes Towers

Dubai

United Arab Emirates

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/water-softening-systems-marke

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs

© Scoop Media