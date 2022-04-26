New Partnerships Forged With Japan For Wakatū Incorporation And New Business AuOra

Wakatū Incorporation is proud to announce the commencement of five new partnerships announced at two ceremonies held during April’s trade mission to Singapore and Japan. Miriana Stephens (Director, Wakatū Incorporation and Executive Director, AuOra) announced the signing of four memorandums of understanding with new Japanese partners Nissei Kyo-eki, Refine Holdings Limited, MASH Beauty Lab, Kyoto University of Advanced Sciences and a principle of understanding with Shiratori Pharmaceutical in the presence of Prime Minister Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern and Minister of Trade and Export Growth, Hon Damien O’Connor.

‘It’s an honour to be in Japan, signing these agreements on behalf of the families of Wakatū Incorporation. Our new partners share in our long-term vision for a more equitable and inclusive society for current and future generations – while ensuring that the wellbeing of te taiao is at the heart of our partnerships.’ said Stephens.

‘We are also excited to announce that our new business, AuOra, is launching natural health and wellness products into Japan, using kiwifruit powders amongst other beautiful ingredients from Aotearoa. AuOra will also be introducing a new range of products underpinned by our mātauranga and a selection of our taonga which includes plants, marine species, and native yeasts from Te Tauihu.’

Nissei Kyo-eki is a major ingredient trading house with strong relationships with Aotearoa, as evidenced by its 50% ownership in Fonterra Japan. Refine Holdings has a portfolio comprised of high-value nutrition, pharmaceuticals, and bio-based materials and is scoping research and development projects in waste stream utilisation. MASH Beauty Lab is a high-value, high-end retailer brand covering a broad range of products including organic foods and beauty products.

Shiratori Pharmaceutical develop and manufacture active pharmaceutical ingredients, functional organic compounds and health foods. They are an innovation and technology-driven company who proactively support research and development collaboration in Japan and overseas. Kyoto University of Advanced Science is a private educational institution where the vision of the Chair is to build a pioneering institution that brings up the type of people that do not exist now, but that are essential to shape the future of our society.

55% of exports from Aotearoa to Japan are in food and beverages, a market worth over $1.9m alone in 2021 and the nation’s fourth largest export market.

