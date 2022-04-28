Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Torpedo7 To Open Its First Store In Northland

Thursday, 28 April 2022, 10:10 am
Press Release: Torpedo7

Kiwi outdoor adventure retailer, Torpedo7, is gearing up to open its first store in Whangarei on Saturday 30 April, offering Northlanders a more convenient way to get their hands-on outdoor adventure gear.

The spacious 1580m2 store located at 42 Port Road in Whangarei Central features a refreshed, natural look that takes inspiration from outdoor hotspots in the region, including Pataua and Whangarei Falls. The store will offer the full range of Torpedo7 gear, including the best in bike, water, camping, snow, clothing, fitness and more.

Torpedo7 Chief Operating Officer, Garth Sutherland says Northland is a hotspot for outdoor adventures and locals can now choose from a wide selection of gear to suit.

“We’re excited to be opening our first store in Northland this week. Our team has been working hard to bring our wide range of outdoor adventure gear to town, so locals can easily get what they need to enjoy New Zealand’s epic outdoor playground.

“Some in the area may already shop with us online, but we're looking forward to be opening a physical store in Whangarei, offering our customers access to our full range of gear. Whether it’s a family camping trip at Kai Iwi lakes, a surf at Pataua North, or a costal hike, our team will make sure you’ve got what you need – and we’ll see you out there!”

Torpedo7 Store Manager, Ryan Wooloff, says the team are looking forward to sharing their own outdoor passions and local knowledge with customers.

“Our team of keen adventurists have been busy preparing the store to welcome Northlanders this Saturday. Customers can take advantage of our exclusive grand opening ‘Doorbuster Deals’ in-store until the 2nd May.”

The new Torpedo7 store will also feature a specialist onsite bike and snow workshop – providing gear repair, safety checks and maintenance services. These fully qualified mechanics have been specifically trained to attend to all bike and snow-related needs. Bike hire will also be available soon.

The store will employ 25 team members and will open seven days a week from 9am to 5.30pm.

