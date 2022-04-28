Dairy Commodity Price Rises Drive Increase In March Exports
Thursday, 28 April 2022, 5:12 pm
Press Release: Stats NZ
The value of total good exports rose strongly in March,
driven by increases in dairy products, beef, and aluminium,
Stats NZ said today.
These increases were mainly the
result of higher prices.
In March 2022, total goods
exports rose $978 million (17 percent) from March 2021 to
reach $6.7
billion.
