Local Support Set To Grow With Recent Acquisition Of ADC By T4 Group

Thursday, 28 April 2022, 5:26 pm
Press Release: T4 Group

More community support and investment will be the result of a recent acquisition of Advanced Data Centres (ADC) in Northland by T4 Group, as part of its commitment to strengthening regional data networks.

The acquisition was finalised on April 1 and T4 Group director David Simpson said ADC was already a well performing data centre trusted by over 100 businesses located in and around Northland.

“T4 Group was extremely impressed with the service, systems and particularly the values and connection ADC had with the community,” David said.

T4 Group was established in 2021 with the goal of providing regional New Zealand with access to localised data centres enabling reliable, secure, green and economically viable data centre solutions.

Plans are underway for the first Tier 4 data centre in New Zealand to be built by T4 Group in Southland. Tier 4 is the highest tier currently available in the country, offering unparalleled security, infrastructure, and uptime for businesses.

David said ADC’s data centre fits into T4 Group’s model of supporting local industry through the establishment of regional data centres.

“Globally, the requirement for people to store their data safely has increased exponentially year on year. Our goal is to offer regional New Zealand a resilient data centre network which requires significant investment.

“We know that ADC has a proud history of providing excellent service to its clients, as well as a longstanding sponsorship of multiple local businesses and community groups,” he said.

ADC’s General Manager, Dion McCracken, said he wanted to take the opportunity to thank customers who had been supportive of ADC over the years.

“We look forward to embarking on this new journey with them. The team and I are also enthusiastic about the new owners and their commitment to our region.”

“We are also looking forward to future years supporting the Northland Rugby Union,” he said.

