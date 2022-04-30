Māori Women’s Development Inc Chief Executive Officer Resignation

WELLINGTON, NZ. – 29 April 2022 -- Māori Women’s Development Incorporated (MWDI) today announced that its board of trustees has accepted the resignation of Teresa Tepania-Ashton MNZM as CEO.

Mrs Tepania-Ashton was appointed CEO of MWDI in 2011. She was previously the CEO of Te Runanga-a-Iwi o Ngapuhi from 2004 – 2011.

After working internationally with Citibank she put her decades of community and corporate governance experience to work for her people as a mindful, decisive, astute, nurturing and empowering leader for MWDI and te Iwi Māori.

During her tenure, Teresa has future proofed the foundation of the organisation to support wāhine (women) and their whānau (family) starting new business or expanding on their existing businesses through its programs and services.

The board has appointed Linda Clay, Head of MWDI Finance & Lending as interim CEO, effective 18 May 2022. Linda has been with MWDI since 2012. The board will begin a search for a permanent CEO over the coming months.

The Chairperson of Māori Women’s Development Inc, Māreikura Druis Barrett CNZM, QSM stated, “The board would like to thank Teresa for her tireless commitment and dedication to MWDI and putting it back on the map. She will be deeply missed by us all and we wish her all the best for her new and exciting adventures as she takes up her new role with UNICEF Aotearoa as Director of Advocacy & Programmes at the beginning of June 2022. I am excited to have Linda expand her responsibilities at MWDI and as a board we have every confidence in her abilities to successfully lead the organisation. Linda has played a major role in the organisations success and is ideally suited to assume these added responsibilities because of her integral knowledge of all aspects of the organisation and her strong relationships throughout Te Ao Māori.”

Māori Women’s Development Inc’s board also confirmed its commitment to continuing supporting its clients, wāhine and their whānau through continued formidable leadership, its programs and services.

Māori Women’s Development Inc encourages the economic development of wāhine and their whānau to ensure that Māori contribute equitably to our cultural, spiritual, economic, social and political achievements.

Māori Women’s Development Inc is a unique and indigenous organisation which supports Māori women starting new or expanding existing business through its MWDI Business Loans, MWDI HineBossTM, MWDI Te Aka Mentoring services and showcasing their businesses to Aotearoa New Zealand, the Asia-Pacific region and other global markets and indigenous economies.

Mrs Tepania-Ashton stated, “I want to thank the board of trustees, my incredible team, whānau and the many allies and supporters for their unwavering leadership, support, friendships and aroha over the years. I am looking forward to seeing the organisation grow with Linda at the helm and wish Māori Women’s Development Inc and the wāhine they serve all the best for the future”.

© Scoop Media

