Lancom Technology Confirms Highest Level Of Security With ISO 27001 Certification

Lancom Technology, a leading software and technology provider serving Australia and New Zealand, has successfully been awarded certification against the ISO 27001 standard, confirming its high level of reliability in protecting customers and data from security threats.

ISO/IEC 27001:2013 (known as ISO 27001) is an internationally recognised information security standard published by the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO). It’s an official standard for information security, setting out the requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining and continually improving an information security management system (ISMS).

Waruna Kirimetiyawa, Chief Executive for Lancom Technology said: “Our customers trust us every day to keep their information and data secure. We take that responsibility very seriously which is why I’m proud we’ve been awarded ISO 27001 certification. Having an independent third party confirm our security management processes and compliance is a sign of our business’s maturity and will give our customers confidence in our ability to safeguard both their data and our own.”

Phill Claxton, Chief Technology Officer for Lancom Technology said: “Achieving ISO 27001 certification is an outstanding achievement and one that reflects our team’s consistent efforts to establish secure guidelines and protocols at every layer of our business. With cyber-attacks now commonplace and high-profile events, many organisations have security concerns which is why ISO 27001 is more important than ever before. Achieving the standard is testament to our commitment to maintaining compliance, security and business continuity for all of our clients.”

In order to achieve the certification, Lancom Technology was assessed by independent certification body, British Standards Institution (BSI), the world's first standards body and founding member of ISO. BSI completed a rigorous audit of Lancom Technology’s processes and systems with Lancom needing to demonstrate a continuous and systematic approach to managing and protecting both company and customer data.

© Scoop Media

