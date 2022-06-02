Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Simplifying Power Bills Aim Of Joint Consumer Advocacy Council And Consumer NZ Project

Thursday, 2 June 2022, 12:45 pm
Press Release: Consumer Advocacy Council

Power bills need to be standardised across the market to help consumers easily switch between retailers and drive greater competition, the Consumer Advocacy Council said today.

“It’s high time all power bills were simple to understand,” said the Chair of the Consumer Advocacy Council Deborah Hart in launching a joint research project with Consumer NZ.

“Power bills can be very confusing for many consumers; often vital information is hard to find, and this just frustrates people. It makes it really difficult to switch retailers and that needs to change if we are to have a more competitive retail market.”

The newly formed Consumer Advocacy Council is working with Consumer NZ to investigate how bills are presented, with the aim of encouraging the industry to adopt a standard approach.

“Some retailers do this well, others don’t and we are working with Consumer NZ to develop a standardised bill - an easy to understand presentation of consumption data and pricing plans that’s consistent across retailers.

“Consumer NZ has done important work in this area and its price comparison site Powerswitch has been a real help for many consumers who want to change retailers, but it’s underutilised. That’s because it’s often difficult for consumers to understand their power bill so that they can’t confidently make decisions and identify their plans, including the price they pay and the amount of power they consume in a year.

“If consumers have the right information at their fingertips, they’ll find it easier to switch and find a retailer that best suits their budget. This will mean a better result for all consumers; improve services and keep downward pressure on prices.

The Consumer Advocacy Council was set up following the Electricity Pricing Review in 2019 to provide an independent voice for residential and small business electricity consumers who often struggle to be heard.

“We’re determined to be a strong voice for consumers so we’re excited simplifying power bills is the first piece of work we’re launching as this goes to the heart of some of the frustrations consumers have with their power retailer,” said Deborah Hart.

The findings of this project will be available mid-October 2022.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Consumer Advocacy Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Reserve Bank: Commencing Its Legislated Five-yearly Review Of Its Monetary Policy Remit
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua – is commencing its legislated 5-yearly review of its monetary policy Remit. The Remit is provided by the Government and is used to guide the Monetary Policy Committee... More>>


Banking Ombudsman: Spike In Lending Complaints Abates
Complaints to banks about lending-related matters fell markedly in the first three months of the year, according to data published today on the Banking Ombudsman Scheme’s complaints dashboard...

MBIE: Proposes Extension Of Transition For Insulation Rules
The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) has today opened consultation on a proposal to extend the date at which better insulation for new houses will be required by six months... More>>


Commerce Commission: Announces Phased Increase For Gas Pipeline Charges To Maintain Safe And Reliable Supply
The need to maintain the safe and reliable supply of natural gas while there is still demand from gas users is behind a phased increase in gas pipeline charges, the Commerce Commission announced today... More>>




Kiwibank: Savers To Benefit From Higher Returns Following OCR Rise
Following market movements Kiwibank is pleased to increase the interest rate and rates of return on its savings accounts... More>>

Fonterra: Provides 2022/23 Opening Forecast Farmgate Milk Price & Business Performance Update
Fonterra today announced its 2022/23 opening forecast Farmgate Milk Price and provided an update on its third-quarter performance... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 