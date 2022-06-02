Spark Sport To Broadcast US Open Tennis Championship Exclusively In Aotearoa With Three-year USTA Partnership

Spark Sport will host one of the world’s largest sporting events – the US Open Tennis Championship – for the first time this year, securing the exclusive live television and digital rights in New Zealand through to the end of 2024.

The three year deal begins with the 2022 US Open, which will be available live and on-demand on Spark Sport beginning on 24 August, 2022 with the US Open Qualifying Tournament. The deal comes as Spark Sport positions itself to become the epicenter of world-class tennis in New Zealand, having also recently renewed its Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) rights.

Head of Spark Sport, Jeff Latch says: “Our goal is to bring Kiwis more of the sport they love, and we know we have a lot of tennis-mad fans in Aotearoa. Our subscribers will now have access to the US Open, a tournament that has evolved into one of the most popular sports and entertainment spectacles around the globe, as well as WTA tournaments already available on the platform.

“August 2022 will be our first time bringing this global showpiece to the local market and we hope subscribers will take advantage of our exclusive coverage of the tournament.”

Lew Sherr, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, USTA says: "It's the perfect time to partner with Spark Sport in New Zealand, as they continue to grow and prioritize their tennis coverage within an ever-expanding live sports portfolio. We're excited for the next three years and are looking forward to Spark Sport delivering a high level of US Open coverage to the great fans in New Zealand."

To catch the world’s biggest tennis event and all of the WTA action, sign up at www.sparksport.co.nz.

© Scoop Media

