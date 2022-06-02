Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NZ’s Tough Retail Environment Persists As Spending In May Barely Tops Year-ago Levels

Thursday, 2 June 2022, 4:38 pm
Press Release: Worldline

Consumer spending figures released by Worldline today show the current tough environment for Kiwi retailers persisted in May.

Consumer spending at Core Retail merchants (excluding Hospitality) in Worldline NZ’s payments network reached $2.873B in May 2022, just 1.1% above the same month last year.

Worldline NZ’s Head of Data, George Putnam, says this annual growth rate is below the 4.0% averaged in the previous four months.

“May 2022 had one less Saturday than May 2021, so that was always going to make it tough to record a high growth rate. However, what these numbers clearly show is an overall low growth rate, with spending falling below levels seen a year ago on several days during the month,” says Putnam.

Figure 1: All Cards NZ underlying* daily spending through Worldline for Core Retail excluding hospitality merchants during May 2019, 2021 and 2022 (* Underlying excludes large clients moving to or from Worldline)

WORLDLINE All Cards underlying* spending for CORE RETAIL less HOSPITALITY merchants for May 2022
 Value 
Regiontransactions $millions 
Auckland/Northland1,067 
Waikato225 
BOP193 
Gisborne27 
Taranaki66 
Hawke's Bay100 
Wanganui36 
Palmerston North86 
Wairarapa36 
Wellington280 
Nelson56 
Marlborough33 
West Coast19 
Canterbury346 
South Canterbury47 
Otago145 
Southland66 
New Zealand2,873 
* Underlying excludes large clients moving to or from Worldline 

Figure 2: All Cards NZ annual underlying* spending growth through Worldline May for regional core retail excluding hospitality merchants (* Underlying excludes large clients moving to or from Worldline)

