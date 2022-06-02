NZ’s Tough Retail Environment Persists As Spending In May Barely Tops Year-ago Levels

Consumer spending figures released by Worldline today show the current tough environment for Kiwi retailers persisted in May.

Consumer spending at Core Retail merchants (excluding Hospitality) in Worldline NZ’s payments network reached $2.873B in May 2022, just 1.1% above the same month last year.

Worldline NZ’s Head of Data, George Putnam, says this annual growth rate is below the 4.0% averaged in the previous four months.

“May 2022 had one less Saturday than May 2021, so that was always going to make it tough to record a high growth rate. However, what these numbers clearly show is an overall low growth rate, with spending falling below levels seen a year ago on several days during the month,” says Putnam.

Figure 1: All Cards NZ underlying* daily spending through Worldline for Core Retail excluding hospitality merchants during May 2019, 2021 and 2022 (* Underlying excludes large clients moving to or from Worldline)

WORLDLINE All Cards underlying* spending for CORE RETAIL less HOSPITALITY merchants for May 2022 Value Region transactions $millions Auckland/Northland 1,067 Waikato 225 BOP 193 Gisborne 27 Taranaki 66 Hawke's Bay 100 Wanganui 36 Palmerston North 86 Wairarapa 36 Wellington 280 Nelson 56 Marlborough 33 West Coast 19 Canterbury 346 South Canterbury 47 Otago 145 Southland 66 New Zealand 2,873 * Underlying excludes large clients moving to or from Worldline

Figure 2: All Cards NZ annual underlying* spending growth through Worldline May for regional core retail excluding hospitality merchants (* Underlying excludes large clients moving to or from Worldline)

