Innovative Kacific Mobile App Offers Customer-centric Experience For Its Burgeoning Retail Channel

Kacific has launched its first Kacific Gigstarter mobile app for all end-users on the Kacific Gigstarter service, across 25 markets it operates in. The mobile app is the next step in helping its Internet Service Providers (ISP) and Kacific Authorised Distributors (KADs) add value and understand their customers better. The app simplifies the end-user experience by providing the ability to track data usage, upgrade their Gigstarter plans, request support and more.

With the Kacific Gigstarter app, end-users under the respective ISPs and KADs can easily track and manage their data usage on a daily, weekly and monthly basis. It provides details on different tiers of broadband plans, driving the opportunity for end-users to upgrade their plan as their needs grow.

End-users can stay up to date with the latest promotions and network notifications, as well as enjoy immediate access to comprehensive product and plan FAQs, helping them explore relevant information at a glance.

Thoughtfully designed to offer the best possible user experience, the app ensures a consistent service standard for end-users and makes it even easier to contact their service provider for on-ground 24-7 support at the touch of a button.

The app will also drive business to the local KADs by providing prospective end-users with the ability to locate the nearest ISP or KAD in their area.

“We’re focused on providing our channel partners with everything they need to be the most competitive brands in the broadband market. The Gigstarter mobile app adds to the marketing and sales support we provide, giving our partners the user-friendly tools to keep their customers satisfied and informed,” said Brandon Seir, Chief Commercial Officer.

“With the app, we can drive new end-users to our customers, promote and upsell services, and provide responsive customer service – ultimately streamlining the end-users’ day-to-day experience with the Gigstarter product.”

To respond to the high retail demand created by the Covid-19 pandemic, Kacific diversified its business model – adding a franchise retail broadband model to its traditional wholesale model. The flagship product for the retail arm is Gigstarter, a pre-packaged, prepaid, monthly broadband service, delivered over small, light, and easy-to-install VSAT terminals.

Kacific Authorised Distributors (KADs) have the flexibility to grow with low risk as they resell the Gigstarter plans to end-users plan-by-plan, site-by-site. Today, this innovative franchised retail model accounts for more than 20 percent of Kacific’s total revenue, whilst widening the company’s reach to users in the last mile through the hyper-local presence of KADs.

© Scoop Media

