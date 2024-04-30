Generate Partners With The Spirit Of Adventure Trust To Help Empower More Kiwis Get Ahead

Generate KiwiSaver Scheme is thrilled to announce their new partnership with the Spirit of Adventure Trust. This collaboration aims to support the development and growth of young people in New Zealand by offering them the opportunity of a lifetime.

“Just as we’re dedicated to empowering Kiwis get where they want to be (in retirement), the Spirit of Adventure Trust is committed to helping our young people develop essential life skills and the resilience they'll need to get where they want to be in their lives. It’s a mission that really resonates with us.” said Elizabeth Harding, Generate Head of Marketing.

As part of this partnership, Generate will support the trust by giving a donation and sponsoring four deserving young individuals, aged between 16 to 19 years, to experience the Spirit of Adventure: 10 Day Development Voyage, each worth $2995. These voyages provide participants with the opportunity to embark on a journey of self-discovery, while also forming lasting friendships and broadening their horizons. This initiative reflects Generate’s commitment to supporting Kiwis to make decisions and take actions now, that will help them be better off in the future and foster a brighter future for New Zealanders.

“We love working with New Zealand organisations that are as passionate about the next generation as we are” said Chantelle Harper GM Marketing and Strategy at the Spirit of Adventure Trust. “Together we will empower the next generation of Kiwis."

“So many Kiwis have a deep connection to the sea, including us; Generate has a long-standing partnership with the Live Ocean Foundation, which we know our members love. So working on this collaboration and giving our members the chance to nominate someone in their lives to go on one of these incredible voyages, is a meaningful fit for us. We’re proud to be able to bring this opportunity to our members alongside the chart-topping long-term returns they have come to know us for.” said Harding.

In the last Morningstar KiwiSaver Survey, Generate’s three original KiwiSaver funds all placed in the top two of their respective categories for 10-year performance:

Generate KiwiSaver Moderate Fund ranked 1st in the NZ Multi Sector Moderate Category*

Generate KiwiSaver Growth Fund ranked 2nd in the NZ Multi Sector Growth Category*

Generate KiwiSaver Focused Growth Fund ranked 2nd in the NZ Multi Sector Aggressive Category*

Generate KiwiSaver encourages its members to nominate deserving young individuals who would benefit from this incredible opportunity. Nominations can be submitted through the nomination webpage starting from 22 April 2024. Terms and conditions are available on that webpage.

Disclaimers: The issuer is Generate Investment Management Ltd. A copy of the Generate KiwiSaver Scheme Product Disclosure Statement and advertising disclosures are available at generatekiwisaver.co.nz/disclosures.

*Source: Morningstar KiwiSaver Survey December Quarter End 2023. The Generate Focused Growth Fund returns ranked 2nd out of 8 NZ Multi Sector Aggressive Category Funds, the Generate Growth Fund ranked 2nd out of 14 NZ Multi Sector Growth Category Funds and the Generate Moderate Fund ranked 1st out of 12 NZ Multi Sector Moderate Category Funds, for a period of 10 years as of 31/12/2023. © 2024 Morningstar, Inc. All rights reserved. Neither Morningstar, its affiliates, nor the content providers guarantee the data or content contained herein to be accurate, complete, or timely nor will they have any liability for its use or distribution in New Zealand. Past performance does not guarantee future returns. Investment involves risk and returns can be negative as well as positive.

About Spirit of Adventure Trust: The Spirit of Adventure Trust is a charitable organisation committed to the personal development of young people in New Zealand, through transformative sea voyages and outdoor experiences, that equip young individuals with essential life skills, resilience, and leadership capabilities.

