Steel Awards Showcase Strength Of Local Industry

4 June, 2022, Auckland – After an earlier postponement due to COVID-19 restrictions, Steel Construction New Zealand (SCNZ) is excited to finally announce the results of 2021’s SCNZ Excellence in Steel Awards. The winners were announced on 3 June at the Hilton Auckland, where close to 270 structural steel industry leaders and specialists gathered to celebrate the best of the best at an event that showcases the sector’s commitment to innovation, best practice and collaboration.

Judges whittled 34 award entries down to 15 finalists, which demonstrate the exceptional design and execution possible when steel is used as the principal construction material.

SCNZ chair Frank Van Schaijik says: “The high standard of projects on show at the 2021 awards reflects the experience, skills and commitment of our people. It’s what sets our local structural steel industry apart from the rest of the world, which is critical in a COVID-impacted environment when local expertise are in high demand.”

The 2021 winners are:

Supreme Winner and $1.5M-$3M category winner: Eastbridge & Beca for SH2 Wairoa River Bridge Cycleway Widening

The existing, 177m-long bridge was too narrow for cyclists or pedestrians to safely cross. Neither its deck nor the pier columns offered adequate spare capacity to retrofit a cycleway at deck level. Lightweight modular steel construction was the solution to adding a cycleway to the existing bridge in a safe and innovative manner.

Under $500K category: D&H Steel Construction for Waiouru Point Development

The project includes two adjoining warehouses that overlook the Tamaki River and its striking design was inspired by the local estuary birdlife. The project demonstrates steel’s versatility as an architectural feature, particularly the complex ‘Y frames’, which deliver a flawless finish.

$500K-$1.5M: VIP Structural Steel for Christ Church Cathedral Reinstatement

Before reinstatement of the iconic Christ Church Cathedral could begin it had to be stabilised, so a prominent structural steel frame was designed and fabricated to restore key structural load paths at the western end of the building. Impressively, it was lowered into position and secured to the building in the space of a single day.

Over $3M: D&H Steel Construction for Sylvia Park Galleria

Sylvia Park’s $277m, 20,000sqm south mall expansion involved retrofitting a new upper-level floor to the shopping mall. Steel provided practical solutions to complex details related to geometry, connections and accessibility. Its light weight also meant the project was commercially viable.

Standalone Residential: All Steel Services for Gawor Beach House, Coromandel

The stunning home boasts a completely exposed steel structure, cruciform columns and a massive eight-metre cantilevered second lounge. The matt black cruciform columns support three apex portals that align to frame breath-taking views of the Coromandel ranges and Matarangi harbour.

