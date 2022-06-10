New Zealand’s Largest Heavy Truck Company Launches First BEV Truck

New Zealand’s leading heavy truck brand, Scania New Zealand, is introducing its first fully electric truck to the local market.

Scania has brought in two, first generation, 29 (GCVW) tonne battery electric vehicles, each with a range of up to 250 km suitable for either short or medium haul journeys, including optional emission free operation for both hydraulics and refrigeration units.

Scania New Zealand Managing Director Rafael Alvarenga says bringing in these fully electric trucks is not a one-off, instead they represent a genuine factory-led solution to sustainable transport in Aotearoa by Europe’s premier truck manufacturer.

“Scania’s global aim is to drive the shift towards a sustainable transport solution, creating a world of mobility that is better for business, society and the environment. This is also our aim locally in New Zealand,” says Alvarenga.

“By 2025, Scania has a global goal to achieve a 20% reduction in carbon emissions of its produced vehicles; comparing to 2015; that by that date electrified vehicles will account for 10 percent of its total sales volumes worldwide, increasing to 50 percent by 2030.”

This battery electric vehicle was first launched in Europe and Alvarenga anticipates more will be arriving into New Zealand in the near future. Globally Scania has committed to launching at least one new electric product application every year.

“Scania NZ is as serious in its commitment to building a battery electric truck fleet in Aotearoa as our customers are. Acquiring an electric truck is not just an investment in the customer’s fleet, but also in their brand and market. An electric truck enables the customer to stay ahead of the competition, learn about infrastructural challenges and start adapting for the future,” says Alvarenga.

Scania’s global headquarters in Sweden selected New Zealand as one of the first markets outside of Europe to launch this model because of New Zealand’s promotion of and access to renewable energy, the unique application of these vehicles, as well as Scania New Zealand’s proven ability to be a market leader.

The battery electric vehicles are available with the option of either five or nine batteries - totalling 165 kWh or 300 kWh installed capacity respectively.

With the combustion engine removed, space for batteries has been freed. Additional batteries are mounted on the chassis frame. The new electric motor delivers a continuous power of 230 kW or approximately 310 hp. The motor has two gears to provide high power over a wider speed span, thereby improving comfort.

The two Scania BEVs are being purchased by Reliance Transport. Reliance will talk more about this when they are cleared to being operational later this year as part of the second stage of Reliance’s Project SWITCH.

