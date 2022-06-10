Students All Ready To Sign Up For A Career In Civil Construction - A ‘hands On’ Day On The Job Entices Them

A career in civil construction is now on the cards for some female high school students after experiencing a day on the job with HEB Construction in Wanaka.

Mt Aspiringstudents with survey pole

Twenty one students from Mt Aspiring College and Dunstan High School took to the tools at HEB Construction’s Western Wanaka water supply upgrade project, which is underway for Queenstown Lakes District Council, and some were so keen at the end of the day they wanted to sign up for a job on the spot.

The students got behind the controls of a digger, and operated a plate compactor and GPS radar as part of the annual Girls with Hi-Vis® 2022 (GWHV) campaign. GWHV events are being held throughout the country this month to help attract more young women into infrastructure careers.

Thursday’s event was the second in a series in the GWHV campaign which involves 15 companies, 30 events, 71 schools and 620 students throughout the country.

The next GWHV event is at Higgins in Palmerston North today followed by HEB Construction in Auckland next Tuesday.

See attached press release for more details and attached pics (the captions are on them).

If you want any interviews just let me know.

Tracey Mehrtens / Director

Accento PR & Communications

M +64 21 430 606 / PO Box 101-612 / NSMC Auckland / accento.nz

This email and any files transmitted with it are confidential and intended solely for the use of the individual or entity to whom they are addressed. If you have received this email in error please notify the sender immediately and delete from your system.

© Scoop Media

