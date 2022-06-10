Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Students All Ready To Sign Up For A Career In Civil Construction - A ‘hands On’ Day On The Job Entices Them

Friday, 10 June 2022, 11:10 am
Press Release: Connexis

A career in civil construction is now on the cards for some female high school students after experiencing a day on the job with HEB Construction in Wanaka.

Twenty one students from Mt Aspiring College and Dunstan High School took to the tools at HEB Construction’s Western Wanaka water supply upgrade project, which is underway for Queenstown Lakes District Council, and some were so keen at the end of the day they wanted to sign up for a job on the spot.

The students got behind the controls of a digger, and operated a plate compactor and GPS radar as part of the annual Girls with Hi-Vis® 2022 (GWHV) campaign. GWHV events are being held throughout the country this month to help attract more young women into infrastructure careers.

Thursday’s event was the second in a series in the GWHV campaign which involves 15 companies, 30 events, 71 schools and 620 students throughout the country.

The next GWHV event is at Higgins in Palmerston North today followed by HEB Construction in Auckland next Tuesday.

