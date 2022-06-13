SENZ To Broadcast Crucial All Whites World Cup Qualifier

SENZ will provide football fans the opportunity to get behind New Zealand’s hopeful pathway to the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, broadcasting every minute of their must win match this week against Costa Rica.

The match will be broadcast live on SENZ radio and digital channels from 6am NZST on Wednesday 15th June.

Veteran SENZ commentator Daniel McHardy will lead the call, joined by former All White David Chote to provide expert analysis.

Australian supporters will also have the chance to cheer on their Socceroos, with SEN to broadcast the Australia v Peru World Cup Qualifier from 4am Tuesday 14th June, called by Jordan Kounelis and Rodrigo Vargas.

Sports Entertainment Network Chief Executive Craig Hutchison said he is excited to provide listeners the opportunity to get behind their teams during these important matches.

“We pride ourselves on giving our listeners the best sporting action domestically and from around the world. There is arguably no bigger event than the FIFA World Cup, so to be able to follow both the All Whites and Socceroos on their journey of qualification will be a crucial moment for local fans.

“Our team will be there to call each and every moment of the action in addition to in depth previews and analysis.”

