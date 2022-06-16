Chapman Tripp Celebrates Eight New Senior Associates

Chapman Tripp has promoted eight senior solicitors to senior associate, with effect 1 June 2022. Julia Adams, Liora Bercovitch, William Cheyne, Richard Hutchison, Tom Jemson, Rachael Jones, Guy Jones, and Rosa McPhee have been promoted, recognising their expertise and contribution to the firm.

Commenting on the promotions, Chief Executive Partner, Pip England said, “All of our new senior associates have proven themselves as rising stars and I congratulate every one of them on their promotion. They all demonstrate such focus and passion for their work, as well as being highly-regarded mentors within their team and the wider firm.”

Julia Adams is a specialist commercial litigator with a knack for taking a complex matter and making it simple, whether in advice to clients or in courtroom arguments. She is an experienced advocate, having appeared as counsel in the Court of Appeal, High Court and District Court, and in alternative dispute resolution forums, such as mediations. She has particular expertise in trust, finance, insolvency, contract, and property law matters.

Liora Bercovitch specialises in commercial litigation and dispute resolution. Liora’s strengths include advising on contractual and tort claims, defamation, privacy issues, and regulatory matters. With a Master of Laws focusing on civil procedure and alternative dispute resolution, Liora is often helping clients to navigate matters outside the courtroom through arbitration and mediation.

William Cheyne is a commercial litigation and dispute resolution specialist. He has a broad commercial practice with a particular emphasis on contentious property matters. Clients often seek Will’s advice on lease, acquisition, and development agreement disputes; trespass, nuisance, and negligence claims; and matters arising under the Public Works Act and Unit Titles Act.

Richard Hutchison specialises in commercial litigation and dispute resolution with a building and construction disputes focus. Richard recently appeared as co-counsel in the Auckland-based group action against James Hardie, which was settled mid-trial. Richard has also acted on numerous litigation claims arising out of the Canterbury Earthquakes.

Tom Jemson specialises in corporate and securities law, and advises clients on a broad range of corporate transactions including private M&A, takeovers and capital raisings. Tom re-joined Chapman Tripp in 2021 after a period working in London for leading US law firm, Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton. He brings a wealth of overseas experience and prides himself on anticipating and dealing with any potential issues in transactions before they arise.

Guy Jones is a transactional lawyer specialising in commercial arrangements with an emphasis on technology and telecommunications projects, intellectual property, procurement, outsourcing, and privacy and data protection. He returned to Chapman Tripp in 2022 after several years with Allen & Overy LLP in London where he advised clients on long-term services arrangements in the technology and telecommunications sectors, sale and lease-back of digital infrastructure, satellite procurement, and compliance with the GDPR.

Rachael Jones advises clients on public and administrative law litigation, with particular expertise in tikanga Māori and constitutional issues. She appeared as counsel for the Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei Trust in its landmark win in the Supreme Court, and the recent related High Court trial. She has also appeared for clients in the Court of Appeal, High Court and other dispute resolution tribunals. Rachael’s practice also spans general litigation, commercial and intellectual property disputes. She re-joined Chapman Tripp in 2019 after gaining a Master of Laws from Columbia University in New York City, which she attended as a Fulbright Ngā Pae o te Māramatanga scholar.

Rosa McPhee’s practice covers a broad range of commercial contracting, construction and property issues with a focus on infrastructure and energy sector clients. Recent career highlights include advising Mercury with its various geothermal and hydroelectricity sites, including the development of further wind generation capacity.

Three of Chapman Tripp’s new promotes are currently on parental leave.

The firm congratulates all of the new senior associates on their promotion.

