Preno Announces UK Office Opening

Friday, 17 June 2022, 12:55 pm
Press Release: Preno

Award-winning New Zealand SaaS company opens office in London to support international growth.

Preno, New Zealand based hotel software company offering cloud solutions for independent hoteliers, announced the opening of its first international office in London.

“We’re very excited to be setting up a base in the UK. Not only to support our growth and customer base there but to provide extra support around the globe,” said Amelia Gain, CEO of Preno. “Preno has already proven to be a popular choice for operators in the UK and we’re excited to connect with more of our partners in this market.”

With 61% of customers already operating outside Preno's local time zone, the expansion will enable its team to provide global, 24/7 customer support and reach new customers in the British market. The new office is set to open in June 2022.

"The UK was the perfect location for our new office because it is our fastest-growing region. Our European customer base has grown 460% in the last 12 months," said Menilik Dyer, Head of Growth.

To learn more about the London office opening, click here.

