Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

MATES In Construction Signs First Local Government Partnership

Tuesday, 16 August 2022, 11:56 am
Press Release: MATES in Construction

Whanganui District Council has signed up to a partnership with MATES in Construction (MATES), for training and support services to promote mental health and suicide awareness among construction workers.

MATES will work alongside Whanganui District Council staff to lift their knowledge of mental health and suicide prevention.

Chief executive David Langford says, “The council is a big player in the Whanganui construction sector. We work with contractors on our projects, local tradies maintain all our facilities and our building inspectors are out on the jobsite with local builders every day.

“The partnership with MATES means council staff will be able to support Whanganui builders and tradies who might be struggling. This is particularly important now with inflation and supply chain issues making life extra tough for the sector.”

David Langford says MATES will also be looking to work across council-led projects, to ensure good mental health supports are spread across the broader Whanganui area.

He says, “We are delighted to have formalised this partnership this week and to be taking this important step as a council.”

Mates in Construction (MATES) was started in New Zealand in November 2019, in response to the alarming number of suicides in the industry. The organisation provides early intervention training and support services that promote mental health and suicide awareness and encourage help-offering and help-seeking among construction workers.

MATES chief executive Victoria McArthur says the organisation is thrilled to be welcoming Whanganui District Council as a Premium Partner.

“This is the first local government entity to become a partner,” she says, “and this really demonstrates how forward thinking this region is.

“Whanganui District Council has a long-term strategic plan to grow infrastructure that provides a foundation for building strong and resilient communities. Included in this vision is the wellbeing of everybody involved, creating communities of people who can support each other.”

Victoria McArthur says, “The construction industry continues to have the highest number of suicides across all industries in this country, so to have our first council taking on this leadership role is tremendous.”

“This is an exciting venture to be a part of and we are looking forward to working with David and the team in Whanganui.”


Since its inception, MATES in New Zealand has:

• Inducted more than 34,000 workers into the General Awareness Training programme

• Delivered the programme onto 687 sites.

• Supported 576 case management clients by connecting them into the right supports

• Trained 1727 people as Connectors.

• Gained the support of 152 industry organisations.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from MATES in Construction on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Hospitality NZ: Changes To Working Holiday And Visa Rules Will Boost Hospitality
Hospitality New Zealand welcomes moves to allow additional workers to enter the country to work in sectors affected by international labour shortages... More>>



TradeMe: Supply Sees Biggest Jump On Record While Prices Continue To Slump
The number of properties for sale across the country saw the biggest year-on-year jump ever in July, while prices continued to drop according to the latest Trade Me Property Price Index... More>>


Reserve Bank: Ongoing Monetary Tightening
The Monetary Policy Committee today increased the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to 3 percent from 2.5 percent. The Committee agreed it remains appropriate to continue to tighten monetary conditions... More>>


Freightways: Result Coincides With Major Trans-Tasman Transaction
Freightways has today announced its annual result, reporting profits of $70.2 million for the FY22 year as well as a A$160 million transaction with Allied Express, one of Australia’s largest independently owned courier and express freight providers... More>>


Electricity Authority: Imposes Interim Restrictions On Very Large Electricity Contracts
Consumers of electricity will be protected from potentially paying more than they should due to the impact of very large electricity contracts on wholesale prices, under urgent changes announced today by the Electricity Authority... More>>


Westpac: Economic Overview, August 2022 – Pushing Through
The New Zealand economy faces some lean growth in the year ahead as households’ budgets are squeezed, according to Westpac’s latest Economic Overview... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 