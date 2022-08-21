Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

2022 Voyager Media Awards Winners Announced

Sunday, 21 August 2022, 11:21 pm
Press Release: Voyager Media Awards

Winners across 59 awards were announced at the 2022 Voyager Media Awards event on Saturday 20 August.

Spanning four categories, including Print/Text Journalism, Broadcast Journalism, Photography and All Media, the Awards were celebrated at a glamorous black tie event at The Great Room at Cordis, Auckland.

Te Radar and Sonia Gray co-hosted the evening’s festivities, which brought the industry together with a live event slightly later in the year than usual, due to Covid.

Big winners on the night included Hamish Fletcher for Editorial Executive of the Year, The Press for Newspaper of the Year, Brett Phibbs for Photographer of the Year, Ross Giblin for Video Journalist of the Year, NZ Herald for News App of the Year and News Website of the Year, Kirsty Johnston for Reporter of the Year, Tova O’Brien for Broadcast Reporter of the Year – News and Paula Penfold for Broadcast Reporter of the Year – Current Affairs.

“New Zealand’s journalists have been an integral source of connection and a trusted voice for Aotearoa during an extended period of uncertainty. By recognising not only excellence in journalism, but also the value of journalism to society, the NPA is honoured to bring the Voyager Media Awards season together each year. Tonight’s gala event was a wonderful industry wide celebration of independent, trusted, fact-checked, quality journalism.” said Brook Cameron, GM of the NPA which manages the Voyager Media Awards.

To see the full results of the 2022 Voyager Media Awards, including the winners’ work and accompanying judges’ comments, go to npa.co.nz/voyager-media-awards/2022-winners/.

You can view a recording of the Awards event here: npa.co.nz/voyager-media-awards

/ENDS

