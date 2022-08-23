Sony Pictures Ent. Partners With Parrot Analytics To Streamline Content Programming, Sales, And Distribution Strategy

Sony and Parrot partnership aims to merge technology with emotion and give Sony more leverage at the negotiating table

Los Angeles, CA – August 22, 2022 – Parrot Analytics, the global leader in audience demand measurement, has partnered with Sony Pictures Entertainment’s Data Analytics & Business Intelligence division to support Sony’s TV programming and strategy for their linear business as well as content production, distribution, and sales to other distributors, including the leading global SVODs.

Parrot Analytics’ expertise in the global streaming space will help Sony– which does not have an in-house streaming service – to make the best decisions in pricing content and targeting that content to the right buyer. Above all, Parrot Analytics’ global demand data allows Sony to bring more leverage to the negotiating table in executing content sales and distribution deals.

“We are thrilled to work with Sony Pictures Entertainment and ensure this iconic creator of some of the world’s most beloved and in-demand movies and TV series is efficiently targeting its content at the right SVODs and other distributors for the right price,” said Alejandro Rojas, Vice President of Applied Analytics at Parrot Analytics. “We will be identifying sales opportunities by analyzing supply and demand among key SVOD players, analyzing content trends to develop new productions aligned with the market needs, and analyzing the demand performance of Sony’s productions on individual SVOD players.”

“Our goal at Sony is to bring technology and emotion together. We are at the Entertainment and Motion Pictures division, but Sony is, at its core, a technology company,” said Liz Sanderson, Head of Data Analytics and Business Intelligence LATAM, Sony Pictures Entertainment. “This aligns perfectly with Parrot Analytics’ desire to bring together creators and consumers. Our partnership combines the cutting-edge predictive analytics that Parrot Analytics has with Sony’s legacy of making some of Hollywood’s most iconic content, and its expertise in production and excellent story-telling - the key ingredients to deliver emotions to consumers. Because of Parrot Analytics we are able to understand new content, evaluate our own content against the competitors, and identify which platforms are the best fit for our content. This will ultimately allow us to delight the audience and minimize risks.”

Parrot Analytics is working with Sony’s Latin American division, focusing on the key international markets of Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Mexico.

About Sony Pictures Entertainment

Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE) is a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Sony Group Corporation. SPE's global operations encompass motion picture production, acquisition, and distribution; television production, acquisition, and distribution; television networks; digital content creation and distribution; operation of studio facilities; and development of new entertainment products, services and technologies. Sony Pictures Television operates dozens of wholly-owned or joint-venture production companies around the world. SPE’s Motion Picture Group production organizations include Columbia Pictures, Screen Gems, TriStar Pictures, 3000 Pictures, Sony Pictures Animation, Stage 6 Films, AFFIRM Films, Sony Pictures International Productions, and Sony Pictures Classics. For additional information, visit http://www.sonypictures.com/corp/divisions.html

About Parrot Analytics

Parrot Analytics is the industry leader in global audience demand measurement. The company measures global supply and demand for entertainment, capturing over 2 billion audiences expressing demand for content and talent in over 100 languages, across all platforms, in 200-plus countries. Parrot Analytics’ partners use this knowledge to help better understand global supply and demand across all platforms to value content and talent, drive better production, distribution, acquisition and marketing decisions, as well as increase D2C growth and retention. For more information, see www.parrotanalytics.com

