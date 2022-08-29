Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

EVT NZ Announces Two Key Sales And Marketing Appointments

Monday, 29 August 2022, 11:53 am
Press Release: Event Hospitality and Entertainment

EVENT Hospitality and Entertainment are delighted to announce Carl Amos has been appointed as Cluster Director of Sales TMC and Key accounts, and Lucy Acott as New Zealand Director of Marketing.

Based in Wellington, Amos will have a national Key Account remit and joins EVT NZ with a wealth of knowledge from over 20 years in the tourism and hospitality industry, including previous roles Hospitality New Zealand, Tourism Industry Aotearoa, Air New Zealand and a number of hotels and resorts including the prestigious Starwood Hotels and Six Senses Fiji.

Amos has most recently been in Queenstown as the General Manager at Mi-Pad hotel, but his calling has always been sales and marketing, saying, “I have a huge passion for the tourism and hospitality industry in New Zealand and I’m excited to be taking on this national role, growing market share for EVT and being on the ground promoting the exciting news and developments happening in the hotels across the country”.

Tracy Martin, National Director of Sales and Marketing, said, “We are thrilled to have Carl’s skillset on the EVT sales team. He has a fantastic track record of exceeding expectations and building outstanding relationships, both with his team and external partners. He will be a great asset to the existing talented sales and marketing team.”

Acott moves into the new role of Director of Marketing for New Zealand after initially working with the business as maternity cover for the National Marketing Manager role since December 2021.

Acott is based in Auckland with a national leadership remit. In addition to her experience across the EVT hotel brands, she has also worked as the Director of Marketing for Accor Hotels, and in senior marketing and communications roles with Air New Zealand and British Airways. She is pleased to be remaining within the EVT family, saying, “I look forward to the challenge of the Director of Marketing role and relish the opportunity to drive and enhance the brand presence and success of our hotels in New Zealand. It’s fantastic to continue working with the EVT team”.

Martin says Acott is an immense asset to the EVT team: “Lucy has a proven track record not only with EVT over this year, but with a number of leading international tourism and hospitality brands. She is best placed to lead our marketing strategy moving forward and her commercial skills and leadership are invaluable to the team.”

Amos commenced his role earlier this month, with Acott starting in her new role from 1 September.

