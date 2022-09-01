Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Online Content Is Essential In Increasing Visits To Pubs, Bars & Restaurants In NZ

Thursday, 1 September 2022, 8:54 am
Press Release: CGA by NielsenIQ

Over half of New Zealand On Premise consumers use online platforms to decide which venues to visit for food-led occasions, and nearly a quarter for drink-led visits, according to new CGA by NielsenIQ research. With technology becoming increasingly ubiquitous in the On Premise, how can venues and drinks brands alike ensure they can drive footfall and engagement with consumers?

In their latest research, CGA by NielsenIQ surveyed 500 consumers across New Zealand who had visited pubs, bars and restaurants over the last three months to identify their past and planned visitation, their motivations and intentions, and also how they interact with a venue’s online presence – and how consumer advocacy can shape those interactions.

The research revealed that the proportion of consumers visiting the On Premise has remained steady over the past month, with a slight rise in the number of those visiting for drink-led occasions – which has grown over the last two months. Frequency of visit has improved versus the previous month, with 43% of consumers visiting the On Premise on a weekly basis.

However, there is some polarisation across frequency of visitation, with those who typically visit the channel a lot going out more than usual, particularly for food-led occasions which have led to categories like Wine seeing a boost. Conversely, those consumers who tend to visit less often are reducing their frequency to a greater extent – and limiting both spend and drink consumption on the few occasions they do visit the channel.

Cost of living continues to be a concern for the wider population with 2 in 5 consumers in New Zealand changing their On Premise behaviour in some way over the last month as a result of cost increases, far out-pacing concerns around COVID-19 as a factor for changing their habits.

Looking ahead to opportunities, and it’s clear that technology and online platforms play a crucial role in the planning stage for On Premise visits for many New Zealand consumers, with 51% using online platforms to plan food-led visits and 23% using them for drink-led occasion planning. Typically, consumers are using search engines to source content related to venues, food and drink – with social media attracting less traffic but still important for driving wider visibility of content.

79% of New Zealand On Premise consumers would be likely to visit a venue they discovered online, while over two-thirds are likely to order food that they saw posted online. That is not to ignore the impact of online content on drink orders. Over half of consumers are also likely to order a drink that they saw posted online – with both a hospitality venue’s content and a local food/drinks blog driving interest.

New Zealand consumers aren’t just looking for recommendations for drinks and food – they also rely on online content to shape their experiences at home, with 48% of On Premise consumers viewing online drinks-making tutorials. However, after viewing these online posts, 34% bought the same drink when out in the On Premise and 36% felt encouraged to go out to a hospitality venue.

James Phillips, Director of Client Solutions: ANZ, said: “The theatre of food occasions is a key driving force for online interaction with the On Premise. Both operators and suppliers can capitalise on this with their digital strategies around food offerings. Firstly, suppliers should consider the role of drinks as complementary to food-led occasions to increase engagement with their brands. Secondly, drinks brands can learn from how food is presented online to maximise engagement. Of course, we cannot ignore that cost of living increases will also have an impact on drink-led occasions. Capturing consumers’ spend for operators and suppliers will become more competitive therefore the role of enticing consumer segments who have reduced their frequency of visits or spend in the On Premise to ensure they can maintain footfall will be key.”

Click here to download the latest New Zealand On Premise Consumer Pulse - https://cgastrategy.com/new-zealand-on-premise-consumer-pulse/

To learn more about CGA by NielsenIQ’s consumer research and market measurement services across both Australia and New Zealand, please contact James Phillips at james.phillips@cgastrategy.com

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from CGA by NielsenIQ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Utilities Disputes: Consumer Contacts On The Increase
Tautohetohe Whaipainga (UDL) latest annual report shows that consumer demand for UDL’s services continues to increase. UDL is a free and independent dispute resolution service resolving consumer complaints about electricity, gas, water, and broadband... More>>

AA: Insurance Reports Car Thefts Increased By 36.5% Nationally, Encourages Car Owners To Be Vigilant
AA Insurance, one of New Zealand’s largest motor vehicle insurers has today released data showing motor vehicle theft and attempted theft has increased by more than a third (36.5%) nationally and by 43% in Auckland... More>>



Science Media Centre: A “Pervasive And Ongoing Invasion” Of Radiata Pine – Expert Reaction
New research says invasive radiata pine is spread more widely across NZ than was previously appreciated, with modelling showing that up to 76% of the country’s land is climatically capable of supporting populations of the trees... More>>



ASB: Inflation, Housing And A Tight Labour Market Set To Continue Putting The Screws On The New Zealand Economy
New Zealanders are set to face a tough year as the continued pressures of inflation, housing and a tight labour market combine, according to the latest ASB Quarterly Economic Forecast. Growth is set to be quite weak, with the economy potentially flirting with recession... More>>

FMA: Directs Kalkine To Stop Making Outgoing Sales Calls To New Zealanders After Misleading Marketing Conduct
The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) - Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko has directed Kalkine New Zealand Limited to stop making outgoing sales calls to people in New Zealand following concerns about the entity’s misleading marketing conduct... More>>



Statistics: Employment Indicators: July 2022
Changes in the seasonally adjusted filled jobs for the July 2022 month (compared with the June 2022 month) were... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 