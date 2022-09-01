Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Four New Board Members For High Performance Sport New Zealand

Thursday, 1 September 2022, 9:01 am
Press Release: High Performance Sport New Zealand


A highly experienced mix of coaches and former athletes are among four new members appointed to the High Performance Sport New Zealand (HPSNZ) Board of Directors.

The new board members are:

  • Dame Valerie Adams, four-time Olympic shot put medallist.
  • Duane Kale ONZM , six-time Paralympic swim medallist, and Vice President of the International Paralympic Committee.
  • Dame Noeline Taurua, former Silver Fern and World Champion Silver Ferns Coach*
  • Don Tricker ONZM, former Black Sox player and coach, and San Diego Padres Director of Player Health and Performance.

HPSNZ Board Chair, Bill Moran, says all four appointees are internationally renowned and bring deep expertise in the areas of player and coach development, talent development, paralympic pathways, wellbeing, as well as long-term experience in the NZ high performance system.

“The four new members all come with huge experience in, and understanding of, high performance sport, and we believe their knowledge, insights and ideas will be a real asset to the HPSNZ board.

“They will bring their own unique and valued perspectives to the board table, as we continue to implement our 2024 Strategy and the 2032 High Performance System Strategy, to ensure the environment is the best it can be.”

“We welcome them all to the HPSNZ Board and look forward to working with them.”

Having recently retired from competitive sport after winning her fourth Olympic medal in Tokyo, Dame Valerie Adams says this is a new step for her and she feels privileged to have the opportunity to work with the team at HPSNZ.

“I’m looking forward to contributing to help shape the best possible environment for our athletes to have a strong voice, and to thrive on the world stage.

“I hope I can make a difference by bringing new perspective and sharing personal experience of the pressures that can be experienced in the high performance environment, as we continue to build a better future for all those involved whether it be our athletes, coaches or staff.”

Duane Kale, who also sits on the Sport NZ board, says it’s an honour to get the opportunity to connect at a governance level across New Zealand’s high performance system.

“HPSNZ is working from a strong base, and I look forward to contributing to the fine tuning of the high performance system to ensure our athletes and people within the system are thriving. I want our system to continue to be viewed as world leading, be valued by the New Zealand public, but most importantly to have the trust and confidence of athletes.”

“Being able to sit on both the Sport NZ and HPSNZ boards, gives me the opportunity to help navigate the strategic priorities of both organisations to leverage mutual benefit and impact for Aotearoa.”

Coach of the World Champion Silver Ferns, Dame Noeline Taurua, says this is a different pathway for her, and she is honoured to have the opportunity to contribute at a strategic level for the good of all sports.

“I have experienced sporting life from grass roots through to high performance, both as a former athlete and as the current coach of a national team. I am passionate about a high performance system that recognises and acknowledges the unique challenges that each sport faces.

“It is crucial that the high performance system is integrated and streamlined and that it continues to grow, prepare and support world class people to compete on the world stage.”

Don Tricker has spent many years in high performance sport, including as a player, a coach and manager. He’s currently the Director of Player Health and Performance at the San Diego Padres in the MLB and says he’s excited to have the opportunity to contribute to the success of New Zealand sport through his role as an HPSNZ board member.

“Throughout my time in sport, I have had the great fortune to work alongside many outstanding people. The makeup of the HPSNZ board is another example. I look forward to leveraging off the knowledge and experience of my fellow board members as we provide our people with the best chance of success.”

The four new directors fill vacant positions on the Board, which will now have a full complement of 10 members.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from High Performance Sport New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Utilities Disputes: Consumer Contacts On The Increase
Tautohetohe Whaipainga (UDL) latest annual report shows that consumer demand for UDL’s services continues to increase. UDL is a free and independent dispute resolution service resolving consumer complaints about electricity, gas, water, and broadband... More>>

AA: Insurance Reports Car Thefts Increased By 36.5% Nationally, Encourages Car Owners To Be Vigilant
AA Insurance, one of New Zealand’s largest motor vehicle insurers has today released data showing motor vehicle theft and attempted theft has increased by more than a third (36.5%) nationally and by 43% in Auckland... More>>



Science Media Centre: A “Pervasive And Ongoing Invasion” Of Radiata Pine – Expert Reaction
New research says invasive radiata pine is spread more widely across NZ than was previously appreciated, with modelling showing that up to 76% of the country’s land is climatically capable of supporting populations of the trees... More>>



ASB: Inflation, Housing And A Tight Labour Market Set To Continue Putting The Screws On The New Zealand Economy
New Zealanders are set to face a tough year as the continued pressures of inflation, housing and a tight labour market combine, according to the latest ASB Quarterly Economic Forecast. Growth is set to be quite weak, with the economy potentially flirting with recession... More>>

FMA: Directs Kalkine To Stop Making Outgoing Sales Calls To New Zealanders After Misleading Marketing Conduct
The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) - Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko has directed Kalkine New Zealand Limited to stop making outgoing sales calls to people in New Zealand following concerns about the entity’s misleading marketing conduct... More>>



Statistics: Employment Indicators: July 2022
Changes in the seasonally adjusted filled jobs for the July 2022 month (compared with the June 2022 month) were... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 