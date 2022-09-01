Four New Board Members For High Performance Sport New Zealand



A highly experienced mix of coaches and former athletes are among four new members appointed to the High Performance Sport New Zealand (HPSNZ) Board of Directors.

The new board members are:

Dame Valerie Adams, four-time Olympic shot put medallist.

Duane Kale ONZM , six-time Paralympic swim medallist, and Vice President of the International Paralympic Committee.

Dame Noeline Taurua, former Silver Fern and World Champion Silver Ferns Coach*

Don Tricker ONZM, former Black Sox player and coach, and San Diego Padres Director of Player Health and Performance.

HPSNZ Board Chair, Bill Moran, says all four appointees are internationally renowned and bring deep expertise in the areas of player and coach development, talent development, paralympic pathways, wellbeing, as well as long-term experience in the NZ high performance system.

“The four new members all come with huge experience in, and understanding of, high performance sport, and we believe their knowledge, insights and ideas will be a real asset to the HPSNZ board.

“They will bring their own unique and valued perspectives to the board table, as we continue to implement our 2024 Strategy and the 2032 High Performance System Strategy, to ensure the environment is the best it can be.”

“We welcome them all to the HPSNZ Board and look forward to working with them.”

Having recently retired from competitive sport after winning her fourth Olympic medal in Tokyo, Dame Valerie Adams says this is a new step for her and she feels privileged to have the opportunity to work with the team at HPSNZ.

“I’m looking forward to contributing to help shape the best possible environment for our athletes to have a strong voice, and to thrive on the world stage.

“I hope I can make a difference by bringing new perspective and sharing personal experience of the pressures that can be experienced in the high performance environment, as we continue to build a better future for all those involved whether it be our athletes, coaches or staff.”

Duane Kale, who also sits on the Sport NZ board, says it’s an honour to get the opportunity to connect at a governance level across New Zealand’s high performance system.

“HPSNZ is working from a strong base, and I look forward to contributing to the fine tuning of the high performance system to ensure our athletes and people within the system are thriving. I want our system to continue to be viewed as world leading, be valued by the New Zealand public, but most importantly to have the trust and confidence of athletes.”

“Being able to sit on both the Sport NZ and HPSNZ boards, gives me the opportunity to help navigate the strategic priorities of both organisations to leverage mutual benefit and impact for Aotearoa.”

Coach of the World Champion Silver Ferns, Dame Noeline Taurua, says this is a different pathway for her, and she is honoured to have the opportunity to contribute at a strategic level for the good of all sports.

“I have experienced sporting life from grass roots through to high performance, both as a former athlete and as the current coach of a national team. I am passionate about a high performance system that recognises and acknowledges the unique challenges that each sport faces.

“It is crucial that the high performance system is integrated and streamlined and that it continues to grow, prepare and support world class people to compete on the world stage.”

Don Tricker has spent many years in high performance sport, including as a player, a coach and manager. He’s currently the Director of Player Health and Performance at the San Diego Padres in the MLB and says he’s excited to have the opportunity to contribute to the success of New Zealand sport through his role as an HPSNZ board member.

“Throughout my time in sport, I have had the great fortune to work alongside many outstanding people. The makeup of the HPSNZ board is another example. I look forward to leveraging off the knowledge and experience of my fellow board members as we provide our people with the best chance of success.”

The four new directors fill vacant positions on the Board, which will now have a full complement of 10 members.

© Scoop Media

